ENGLEWOOD — Hundreds turned out on a cool Saturday for the live music, swamp cabbage tastings and lemony desserts at the 18th annual Englewood Cracker Fair at Pioneer Park. The Lemon Bay Historical Society teamed with numerous sponsors and donors to showcase old-style Florida with songs, food, dessert contests, period clothing, crafts and culture. There was a namesake cracker whip demonstration and more at the event serving as a fundraiser for several local groups.
