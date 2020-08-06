OSPREY - The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announced Thursday the permanent protection of 40 more acres for Sarasota County.
The property links Old Miakka Preserve to more than 120,000 acres of protected lands surrounding the Myakka River and the Tatum Sawgrass Marsh in north-central Sarasota County, the foundation said in a news release.
"The property is a rare remnant of longleaf pine forest and Florida scrub, most of which is gone in Sarasota County," it said. "Conservation of such rare scrub habitat and clean-water resources is vital to the future of the local environment."
Sarasota County bought the lands through the Environmentally Sensitive Land Protection Program funding, a program approved by voters. It was first approved in 1999 and enhanced in 2006.
"This strategic purchase is a good example of Sarasota County's commitment to protecting the natural resources of our region," said Nicole Rissler, director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, in the news release.
The foundation bought 38 acres from MAG Properties last year to create Tatum Sawgrass Scrub Preserve.
The nearly 88 acres together will assist the Florida scrub jay.
"The Florida scrub jay is found in Florida but nowhere else in the world. Unfortunately, the birds are nearing extinction in Sarasota County due to isolation and inbreeding," it said. "The connection of this property to other protected lands may be an essential step in the scrub jay's recovery."
There are already efforts underway to restore scrub jay "stepping stone" properties in the South Venice Lemon Bay Preserve to Oscar Scherer State Park.
"Sarasota County's 40-acre purchase is an essential link in our goals to protect key areas within the Myakka River region so that we have clean water and abundant wildlife," Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast President Christine Johnson said. "We are grateful for the County's commitment to the big picture of regional land conservation, and to the land owners, MAG Properties for their dedicated conservation ethic. This is a win-win for our citizens and wildlife: safeguarding clean water and protecting habitat."
The purchase was completed on Aug. 6.
For more information, visit www.conservationfoundation.com.
