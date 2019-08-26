By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
ENGLEWOOD — Near-death experiences, the Sesame Street word of the day, Lady Gaga, and whether or not pineapples belong on pizza were among the topics fiercely debated by the the six Englewood Mayor for a Day candidates this week.
Groupies and guests cackled Wednesday night at the packed Waverly Restaurant & Bar on Englewood Beach during the second and last debate session, a fairly new Pioneer Day’s tradition.
Candidates are Kristina Watts, Business Development officer at Englewood Bank & Trust; Candace Stevens, owner of Wiseguys Barbershop in Englewood East; Leslie Brown, of the Leslie Brown Team at Keller Williams Realty Gold; Mark Rennie, president of Englewood Helping Hand; John Radkins, executive director of Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary; and Kendra Porter of Porter Contracting.
Each is raising money for a local charity. Every dollar they raise equals one vote. The candidate with the most “votes” will be Mayor for a Day for Pioneer Days.
Asked what’s the weirdest thing done inside of their home, candidate Stevens said it had to do with her toilet.
“I once rented out my house as an Airbnb to a man who lost his wedding ring in my bathroom toilet. He tore apart my bathroom looking for that ring,” said Stevens, who is raising money for Bikers Against Child Abuse.
While Stevens’ answer garnered laughter, candidate Rennie’s story topped hers after he admitted to stripping down to his underwear and cowboy boots and playing the guitar in his living room.
Rennie’s next answer was serious. He said there’s a high number of homeless living in the woods in Englewood. He and other volunteers help many needy residents through Helping Hand.
After showing off her super-power stance, candidate Brown said the only thing she would add to Englewood is more “vegan” restaurants. Brown also admitted to being very attracted to singer Donny Osmond. Brown’s charity is C.A.R.E. (The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies).
Candidate Watts said her near-death experience was “when her mother was driving the car.” She would love to see Dearborn Street expanded with more mom and pop businesses. And, if she had a boat, she’d name it Josh the Otter.
“I didn’t want it to sink,” Watts said, referring to her charity the Rotary which supports the Josh the Otter program that teaches children to flip and float instead of sinking in a pool or any other water body.
Watts said the female actor she’d like to play her in a movie is Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper was her male favorite.
Candidate Porter said she looked more like Bradley Cooper than Watts. The crowd roared. Porter, whose charity is Kid’s Needs, was asked her shoe size. She replied an 11 in women’s and 8½ in men’s.
If candidate Radkins had it his way, he would require anyone wanting to adopt a pet to go to school first. He also said it’s not really necessary to use baby talk while communicating with a dog.
“In dog training, we find they respond more when you use a squeaky voice and not baby talk,” said Radkins, the executive director of EARS Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, who is raising money for the nonprofit no-kill shelter.
Along with laughter came heartfelt information from each candidate about their charities.
Watts said the Englewood Rotary recently donated $5,000 to send two lifeguards for flip and float swim lesson training.
“The two will be training other YMCA lifeguards to give these swim lessons,” Watts said, as the crowd cheered.
Radkins said EARS is always in need of foster and adoptive families. EARS partners with Pet Supermarket, 1951 S. McCall Road in Englewood for adoption events including one 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Brown is advocating for C.A.R.E. which is a free emergency shelter for families which also offers relocation assistance for eligible victims. The staff and volunteers provide support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, robbery, DUI, homicide and other crimes to ensure their interests are represented, and their rights upheld.
Stevens said her children recently became part of the Bikers Against Child Abuse city of Palms Chapter, which serves Charlotte County. BACA helps protect children. Members ride by the homes of abused children, support them in court and parole hearings. They attend interviews and stay with the children if they are alone and frightened.
Rennie and the Helping Hand volunteers give food, rental assistance and resources to the needy. They are raising money for a new building on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church to expand social services in the community.
Porter recently was a “celebrity bartender” working for “votes” at Ricaltini’s Bar Saturday. All of the money she raised is being donated to Kids’ Needs, a nonprofit group, run solely by volunteers. They give clothing, hygiene items, school supplies, monies for sponsorships to summer camps.
