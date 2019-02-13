The Lemon Bay Playhouse will hold open auditions for two upcoming play productions at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24 and Monday, Feb. 25, at the Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., in Englewood.
The plays are “Old Love” by Norm Foster and “’Til Beth Do Us Part” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooton. Check in at the Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood for the auditions. The audition for the show you choose will be held in the Playhouse or in the Annex.
“Old Love” will be directed by Jack Rabito and runs from April 24-May 12. It calls for a cast of four female and three male actors.
As described in The Hub: “The story spans three decades and half a dozen meetings between Bud, a salesman, and Molly, his boss’s wife. One of them is smitten from the very first meeting — the other, let’s just say — less so. The story is straightforward, easy to follow and funny, often very funny. Canada’s pre-eminent comic playwright, Norm Foster, has written a clever and witty dialogue celebrating the pursuit of love, the kind of love that ‘makes you breathe just a little bit faster.’ Charmingly written … Foster’s use of one-liner’s serve the script well and has the audience smiling, chuckling and laughing throughout the entire play.”
“’Til Beth Do Us Part” will be directed by Ron Bupp and runs from June 5 through June 23, 2019. It calls for a cast of four female and two male actors. In this side-splitting comic romp about marriage, career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby — a washed-up weatherman who no longer makes his marriage a priority but pretty soon he’ll wish it had been. In comes Beth, Suzannah’s sprightly Southern assistant, and just in time for Suzannah’s boss Celia Carmichael to fly in for an impromptu business meeting. Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy.
For more details about the auditions, visit LemonBayPlayhouse.com or contact the box office. Scripts and sides are available for perusal on the website (sides only) or at the box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.
To confirm the scripts and sides are available, and for additional information, call the box office at 941-475-6756.
10th annual ShortsAloud festival set
Lemon Bay Playhouse has announced that the 10th annual Shorts Aloud Festival — “The Best of Shorts Aloud”, produced by Kathy Amelia, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m.
This show is presented by the Lemon Bay Playhouse Readers Theater Group. Each performance consists of six short comedic selections covering a variety of life situations with an interesting twist.
Amelia is bringing back the past skits for this retrospect and she is casting as many original readers as possible to make the performance a truly authentic memory. These two performances guarantee a unique theater experience with a light-hearted and amusing flair, according to information provided. Reserve a seat “and come see the humorous side of life.”
The Readers Theater format is an interesting example of live theater where the scripts are read and there is minimal set design and props. LBP Readers Theater is open to those interested in reading or hearing plays in a group setting.
Meetings are held at the playhouse on the first Monday of each month, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, starting in October and continuing through May. No theatrical experience is necessary to participate. In this setting, actors do not memorize lines but read from scripts. It is a good way for new actors to try their hand at public performance and to gain familiarity with other skills such as script analysis, character development and other acting tools. “It is a delightful way to enjoy hearing new plays with fellow theater fans,” according to information provided.
Readers Theater members also provide an Outreach Program service. Members are available to perform at local libraries, clubs, and other community organizations, free of charge. Contact the business manager at 941-474-9610 for more information on having a troupe come to your event.
Information and tickets for the 10th annual Shorts Aloud Festival are available online at LemonBayPlayhouse.com or by visiting or calling the box office at 941- 475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time. These performances have a special reserved seat ticket price of $8.
