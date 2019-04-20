The Open Studio partnered with Rowley Insurance Agency, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, Rotary Club of Englewood and Sarasota County Community Redevelopment Agency to help raise money for the Historic Green Street Church landscape project. It’s estimated the landscaping, sod and irrigation will cost thousands. The recent event featuring a hog roast, entertainment and vendors raised $1,000 toward the goal.

Email: eallen@sun-herald.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments