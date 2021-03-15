ENGLEWOOD — Before Bobbi Sue Burton died earlier this month, she put out a call for donations of plastic eggs, baskets and candy.
Now they're coming in, and they're destined to brighten someone's Easter.
Each year, Burton, the founder of Project Phoenix, made it her mission to deliver baskets to nursing homes so the elderly could have a treat for Easter. Then she held an Easter party for needy children at her resale thrift store at 36 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
But after Burton lost her battle with cancer March 2, her husband of 16 years, Bill Werner said Project Phoenix will stay open and Operation Easter Basket will continue.
Now the volunteers are collecting Easter baskets, stuffed animals, books, individually wrapped candy, coloring books, crayons, school supplies, plastic grass and even the clear plastic that goes over the baskets — anything appropriate for a child's basket.
Burton's daughter Kara Wakley is working with the community and some businesses for the collection. Melissa Slicker volunteered to do a collection at the soccer fields at the Englewood Sports Park on soccer nights.
"Bobbi's girls want to be more involved in this event," said Werner, adding they've created a display in the store, featuring Burton at her Relay for Life fundraiser. "We are collecting the items. We will need help sorting and packaging them before the giveaway."
Volunteers are needed the week of March 22-26 to sort and load baskets. The store will give parents times when the baskets may be picked up the following week.
Burton moved to Englewood 18 years ago. She started Project Phoenix in a storage shed and it grew. Project Phoenix’s goal is to help those who need it.
In 2015, Burton was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Despite her sickness and pain, she operated Project Phoenix for years helping those escaping from domestic abuse or losing everything in a fire.
"Last week, we helped a family with everything they needed to outfit their home," Werner said. "The only thing we can't do anymore is furniture. We will take requests for it and link them with people getting rid of furniture and they can handle the delivery arrangements. Otherwise, we have been running steady here."
Werner said he'll have weekly sales and continue selling most clothing (besides boutique items) for $1. He has plenty of children's clothing, shoes, baby furniture and household goods in stock.
