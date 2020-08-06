With the County Commission’s July 28 approval of a CARES Act funding distribution plan, the Economic Development Office launched its Charlotte CARES business recovery grant program Monday.
The county was assigned $32.9 million from the federal CARES Act approved by Congress. Twenty percent of those funds, $6,580,000, will be given to qualified Charlotte County businesses by electronic application through the recovery grant program. The commission dedicated $1,645,000 to be allocated in four separate stages by business group.
Qualified applications for the first stage will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis while the funds last. Businesses that apply but are not allocated funds will be welcome to apply again in a subsequent stage. Applicants must provide a signed and notarized affidavit with their application. Funds must be used to cover operational and working capital expenses between March 1, 2020 through Dec. 30, 2020.
To apply, visit cleared4takeoff.com/charlotte-cares.
Individuals seeking financial assistance may be eligible for CARES Act funding through the Community Organizations Active in a Disaster partnership. Applicants must provide a photo ID, birth certificates (for children), Social Security cards and proof of loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic. Depending on assistance being sought, applicants will be required to provide a copy of their lease or mortgage statement, childcare or dependent adult daycare statement/bills, utility bills or a W-9 from their landlord or dependent care provider.
Applicants must meet income requirements and be a Charlotte County resident. For information and to apply for assistance, visit www.coadfl.org or call 2-1-1 (or 941-205-2161).
Face coverings
The County Commission adopted a resolution on July 28 requiring individuals to wear face masks in county businesses and facilities when social distancing cannot be maintained. To help enforce the measure in county facilities, the gate at the B Building entrance of the Administration Center on Murdock Circle has been closed. Visitors must use the main entrance at the front of the five-story building.
The resolution excludes those who meet exceptions outlined in the Florida surgeon general’s June 22 public health advisory. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the COVIS-19 Information banner, then click Public Health Advisory June 22: Updated Face Covering Measures under Florida Department of Health.
As you may have noticed, many Charlotte County businesses have implemented face covering requirements for patrons. I applaud their proactive approach to keeping their customers and employees safe during this unprecedented public health emergency. Please be considerate of your fellow residents and visitors and wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible. Wearing face coverings is an act of good citizenship, not a political statement. Acting together for the common good is the surest and fastest way to get us through this crisis and return to normal.
