As a primary tool for residents, visitors and people considering relocation to Punta Gorda, the city’s website contains valuable information that can easily be accessed.
The primary device people are using to view the website is the desktop computer at 52% of the total. Mobile devices showed a slight increase to 38% this year and the tablet use declined slightly to 11%.
Most visitors to the website come from Punta Gorda, followed closely by Port Charlotte and Tampa. New to the list of top 10 cities of origin for website traffic are Chicago and Atlanta.
Each age group that view the website have not changed much in the last year, 26% of all traffic comes from those aged 55-64, followed closely by those over 65 at 24%.
The number of males accessing the website is up 1% to 49% over the past year. The most popular pages over the past year have been employment opportunities, Buckley’s Pass and the news pages.
Although a major overhaul to the website is not slated until 2021, city staff will be meeting in January to work on additional enhancements that will aid in the ability to access information.
City Council meetings will be held on Jan. 8 and Jan. 22 because of the New Year’s holiday falling on the first Wednesday of the month.
At the Jan. 8 meeting city council will be considering the adoption of the city of Punta Gorda ADA Transition Plan (FY 2019 Update).
The City’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan, originally prepared by consultant Tindale Oliver, was adopted in 2017. The Transition Plan is based on an extensive data collection and analysis process that identified barriers to accessibility in various city operations, facilities, parks, and portions of the Punta Gorda Pathways system of trails.
It serves as a roadmap for making improvements in these operations and facilities by improving accessibility and to more fully comply with the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and ultimately providing better service to our community.
As part of the process, ongoing updates to this plan are necessary. The FY 2019 update includes the annual report which details the progress the city has made in implementing the recommendations outlined in the City’s ADA Transition Plan. The entire ADA Transition Plan can be viewed at http://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/about/city-of-punta- gorda-ada-transition-plan.
Council will also receive an update of the Swale Regrading/Drainage Program status and consider resurfacing of the tennis courts in Gilchrist Park. A complete agenda can be found on and after Jan. 3 by visiting the city’s website at http://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/city-clerk/agendas-minutes.
