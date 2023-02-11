During the County Commission’s Tuesdaay capital projects workshop, the board discussed the status of the existing Cultural Center of Charlotte County property and what the county can do to meet unmet needs in the community since the center closed. The unanimous consensus of the board was that the county should begin planning for a new facility immediately and identify funding sources and opportunities, such as grants, on a parallel track.

Commissioners expressed their gratitude for the work undertaken by the Charlotte Community Foundation to create a report identifying programs and services the center provided, the availability of similar offerings in the community in the center’s absence and feedback from the public about its expectations.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

