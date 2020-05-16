On April 1, Suncoast Humane Society sent out an urgent plea to our community to help get all animals out of the shelter before the stay-at-home order went into effect.
Our community did what it does best, and 48 hours later, our staff and volunteers felt a new sense of accomplishment and pride. We sent our “kids” off on an adventure, while keeping all fingers and toes crossed, and looking forward to every update.
Now, more than a month later, our “kids” are still adventuring. Many decided not to come “home” and are living their best life with their forever families who “failed” at fostering. And most are still enjoying life in foster care while waiting for their forever homes.
Don and Evelyn Jackson got to foster more than 25 animals in just three years after losing the dog they had for 15 years. Having just retired and with plans to travel, they weren’t ready to commit, but wanted to help. “They bring us great joy and it is so rewarding to see them improve and move on to forever homes,” Evelyn said.
When asked if it’s difficult to watch the animals move on, Evelyn shared: “The first foster, Fancy, was the most difficult. Fancy was heartworm-positive and the most frightened little dog. We had her for several months until she was healthy enough for adoption. Since then, we have helped many animals get to good health and adoption, and the separation is less-difficult.”
Kathy Damewood had been fostering underage or sick kittens and cats for years, and is currently fostering two of our cats, Ivan and Reba.
“As soon as I saw the email saying that SHS needed to get all of the animals into foster homes within the next 48 hours, I volunteered to help,” Damewood said. “Their health is so vulnerable, they really need to be out of the shelter and in a less stressful environment. I had one cat who had his rear leg removed due to repetitive injury. He needed to be out of the cage so he could learn to move about again. It’s most rewarding to know that the kittens and cats are going to get good homes, and that they adapted to being around other animals. The most challenging and still heartbreaking, even after doing this for 20 years, is that they don’t all make it, no matter what effort the vet and I give.”
Lyssa Foster shares her first fostering experience with a 12-year-old cat, Ginger. “We met her at Petco while looking for a ‘little sister’ for our 7-year-old tortie,” Foster said. “We wanted to make sure Ginger was a good fit and wanted to ‘spring her from Petco jail’ so she wasn’t alone for the quarantine. She is 12 years old and was surrendered after her primary care taker passed away. I didn’t know if she would be willing to love again, but she opens her heart to us more and more every single day. Despite her age, she is still just as lovable and playful as any kitten I’ve ever met. She knew the moment the adoption was finalized; she sat on a pile of clean clothes with a smug look that read ‘What? You can’t bring me back now!’”
Repeat foster fail, Erin Kuhns shares her experience with a dog named Jaxon. “He was the only dog we met because they felt he would be the best fit for our family, and boy were they right,” Kuhns said. “It was not my first time fostering, just my first for SHS. I used to live in (Pennsylvania) and volunteered and fostered at our local Humane Society. I guess I sort of foster failed once there. Fostering is always important, not just during crazy times like this pandemic.
“I am a teacher so once I knew I was going to be home with my girls for a while I thought we we’d be a good foster home. I already had 3 dogs and a guinea pig, what’s one more? Jaxon was absolutely perfect and fit right; he was a cuddler and a lover, which won us over even quicker. We were prepared to keep him however long was necessary due to the pandemic, but we weren’t expecting to adopt. What sealed it was when one of my senior dogs, Katie, passed away unexpectedly. We were all devastated, and Jaxon was there to pick up the pieces. Part of Katie seems to live on through him. Some of Katie’s quirks suddenly appeared in Jaxon after she passed: trying to eat guinea pig bedding and always running to get an ice cube when we use the dispenser.”
First-time foster parent, Scott Geezil, shared his experience: “I am currently fostering a dog named Henly,” Geezil said. “I officially became a foster parent on March 20, when I saw a post on Facebook asking for help. I first fostered a dog named Buddy, and also helped another foster parent, Nancy, walk her foster dog, Duke, three times a week. We were going to swap Buddy and Duke, but then Duke went to his foster-to-adopt home. I suggested that Nancy still take Buddy, and I would take Henly who was still at the shelter. Fostering is important because everyone deserves a home. This past year I’ve been going through a divorce, stayed with friends and had to move a few times. But I’m finally getting settled in, just like Henly.”
If you would like to join Suncoast Humane Society’s amazing Foster Family Network, please contact our Foster Coordinator, Fatime Duka, at FDuka@humane.org. To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society, please visit us online at www.humane.org.
Lena Hart is Marketing & Event Planning Manager for Suncoast Humane Society.
