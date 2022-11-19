The 2022 elections brought some changes to the city of Punta Gorda. We say goodbye and thank you to Debby Carey and Jaha Cummings and welcome two new City Council members, Donna Peterman in District 1 and William Dryburgh in District 2. Mayo Matthews was also reseated after she ran unopposed for the District 4 seat.

Peterman relocated full-time to Punta Gorda in 2016 after retiring from the PNC Financial Services Group as executive vice president and chief communications officer. Since joining the Punta Gorda community, Peterman has served the city in many leadership roles: president of the Visual Arts Center, founder and current president of the Historic Punta Gorda Civic Association, chair of the Punta Gorda Planning Commission and Punta Gorda Historic Preservation Advisory Board, current board member of the Punta Gorda Symphony, the Punta Gorda YMCA Community Board, and the Punta Gorda Historical Society. She also served on the 2022 Charter Review bodies for Punta Gorda and Charlotte County and the police chief’s Citizens Advisory Council.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgrcityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office line at 941-575-3302.

