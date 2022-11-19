The 2022 elections brought some changes to the city of Punta Gorda. We say goodbye and thank you to Debby Carey and Jaha Cummings and welcome two new City Council members, Donna Peterman in District 1 and William Dryburgh in District 2. Mayo Matthews was also reseated after she ran unopposed for the District 4 seat.
Peterman relocated full-time to Punta Gorda in 2016 after retiring from the PNC Financial Services Group as executive vice president and chief communications officer. Since joining the Punta Gorda community, Peterman has served the city in many leadership roles: president of the Visual Arts Center, founder and current president of the Historic Punta Gorda Civic Association, chair of the Punta Gorda Planning Commission and Punta Gorda Historic Preservation Advisory Board, current board member of the Punta Gorda Symphony, the Punta Gorda YMCA Community Board, and the Punta Gorda Historical Society. She also served on the 2022 Charter Review bodies for Punta Gorda and Charlotte County and the police chief’s Citizens Advisory Council.
As a volunteer in the city manager’s office from 2016-2019, she headed the branding initiative that produced the “Florida’s Harborside Hometown” tagline and visual treatment. She also led the highly successful 2019 Downtown Tree Lighting celebration and chaired the City Council-appointed committee, which produced a compromise for the pickleball play in Gilchrist Park. Peterman and her husband, John, are Missouri natives who have lived and worked in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and Pittsburgh. Peterman earned a BJ in Journalism from the University of Missouri at Columbia and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
William Dryburgh served as a fireman for 37 years, rose to the rank of Fire Chief, and served as the past president of the Florida Fire Chiefs, on-course chairman for The Arnold Palmer Golf Tournament for 15 years, and Board of Directors. He was chairman for all on-course operations at the Walt Disney Golf Tournament for 42 years, president of PG, PC, NP Association of Realtors, and president of My Florida MLS in Orlando. Committee Chair for the Florida Realtors Great American Realtor Day in Tallahassee.
Dryburgh also served as the Legislative Chairman for the PG, PC, and NP Association of Realtors and as Legislative liasion to the Board of Realtors. No stranger to community involvement, he has served as a member of the Bayfront Health Hospital Safety Committee, a member of the Bayfront Board of Trustees, member of the board of the PGICA as government liaison, chairman of the Parks and Recreation Board, and Charter Review Committee for Charlotte County and the City of Punta Gorda member of the Charlotte County Republican Club, district vice president for District 13 for the Florida Realtors 2010. Exalted Ruler of Punta Gorda Lodge 2606, the largest lodge in 2016, and president of the Punta Gorda Block Party for seven years.
Dryburgh also served as a member of the Air Show Board and worked on fundraisers for the Backpack for Kids. He also was manager of the Boogiemen for nine years and served on the Teacher of the Year Committee for years. He served in a variety of capacities for the Leadership Charlotte program. Dryburgh was born in Pittsburgh, married to Cathi, and has two children, Chad and Pam.
Thank you, Jaha Cummings, for your leadership, perspective, and representation of Punta Gorda residents with the utmost care. I also want to say thank you to Debby Carey for your integrity, insight, and thoughtfulness you exhibited as the vice mayor of Punta Gorda.Your dedication to the residents of Punta Gorda and special care demonstrated to service with the Punta Gorda Housing Authority are appreciated. We welcome William and Donna to the team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.