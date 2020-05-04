In this time of uncertainty, there's a fundamental truth that gives us hope: Together we can do extraordinary things.
Over the past few weeks and months, the entire world has been coming together to stand up, help out, give back and heal. Whether that's through donations to community organizations, celebrating first responders and essential workers, or reaching out to our neighbors to help take care of people and animals, generosity has been helping the entire world get through this global pandemic.
Together.
Suncoast Humane Society has been working tirelessly to keep up with the changes and to develop new ways to help our community in the safest way possible. Plans to reopen are in the works now. The process will be phased and executed strategically to ensure the safety of all humans and animals involved.
First on the list is Suncoast Humane Society’s Preventive Health Care Clinic. It will be nothing like the wellness clinic that our community is used to. Pet owners will remain in their vehicles the entire time. With our new convenient, fast, and safe drive-up car-side service, people will be able to pay at the car for services and additional products, while our staff will safely walk or carry (must have leash or carrier) their pet in and out of the clinic. The following services will be available: vaccines, microchips, fecals, FELV/FIV tests, nail trims, deworming, and heartworm/flea products.
The first drive-through clinic date is scheduled for May 11 and is by appointment only between 8 a.m. and noon. To make an appointment, please call 941-474-7884, ext. 423, and leave a message, or send an email to phutchinson@humane.org.
Suncoast Humane Society is also getting ready to launch its first-ever Community Pet Food Bank, also in a drive-through style and by appointment only. The bank’s supply of pet food and cat litter has been growing thanks to our generous community partners and donors who’ve donated pallets of items, organized pet food drives for us, or brought in or shipped items directly to our shelter.
There is still a great need for all types of cat food, but especially canned. Donations can be brought to our shelter on Tuesdays and Thursdays between from 10-11 a.m., and again between 2-3 p.m. Please leave donations inside the gate at 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
Suncoast Humane Society is truly grateful for our community. We have seen miracles that allowed us to continue to be a great local resource for people and pets. We simply can’t do this without you, and now the animals need your support more than ever. Some of the ways you can help right now is by making a monetary donation, donating pet food to our Community Pet Food Bank, or helping to spread the word. Every act of generosity and kindness matters and makes a big impact.
Lena Hart is Marketing & Event Planning manager for Suncoast Humane Society. To learn more, visit www.humane.org, call 941-474-7884, or email her at LHart@humane.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.