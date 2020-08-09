I have always wondered how much of an effect this column has on stories that were already in the Top Five. After all, if you see something in this column and read it for the first time, doesn’t that help the stories I list get more pageviews for the following week’s list?
I’m not sure but, well, maybe.
I bring this up because for only the second time since I’ve been doing this list, we have had an article finish in first place twice as the most-read story on our Website in the past week. (We’re not counting the daily COVID-19 update, which has been No. 1 nearly every week since March. That’s our honorary No. 1.)
The story making a second appearance has the headline, “Empty shelves at the gun shop.” Yes, I do think a ton of people read the story because they thought it was going to be a political story, full of Democats and Republicans giving their side on the gun controversy.
But this story is not that at all. It’s actually a great lesson in how decisions that were made years ago and how places like Walmart and China and environmental rules have affected gun inventory and ammunition production.
I felt smarter about world events after reading this story.
If you are not one of the tens of thousands of people who have read this article already, you can see it at: bit.ly/3jyLBIZ
Here are the rest of the Top Five, continuing with No. 2:
2 Video shows man attack bartender in Nokomis
As soon as I saw this story and the accompanying video, I knew this would be in the Top Five. In fact, I thought it would be No. 1.
Let me begin by saying that I do not know why this man did what he did. That would be pure speculation on my part.
But as you will see in the story’s accompanying video, Nicholas Aaron Schock, 36, of Wauchula, starts creating a scene at Pop’s Sunset Grill in Nokomis.
“He came in the entrance and was spouting some irate hate dialogue and pumping his fist,” Pop’s General Manager Stephanie Brown said Sunday.
It goes downhill from there. His pants barely stay on as he rants. And then, suddenly, he hits a woman hard, causing lots of people to jump from their seats and hold the man down until police get there.
Now, I must warn you. The video is graphic. It’s not safe to watch at work or with kids around.
But if you want to see the video and read the comments of people who were there, visit: bit.ly/39Zyb4H
3 Interested in Sunseeker? Make a pitch
I highly doubt anybody reading this column — no matter where you live in our readership area — has not heard of Sunseeker. It was going to be this blow-your-mind development on Tamiami Trail just before the bridge to Punta Gorda. The artist’s renderings had this Disney look to them.
It captured your imagination. It was that good. And us normal folk knew the development by the giant construction cranes that dotted the skyline.
Well, COVID-19 arrived, and Allegiant Air, which owns Sunseeker, put a halt to construction. That’s not necessarily something new. We have written about this many times in the past few months. But in a shareholder earnings call two weeks ago, Allegiant Air President John Redmond said he gets a call pretty much every week from somebody with ideas of what to do with Sunseeker.
Redmond’s plan is to sit tight on the project until life returns to normal in the world but he is open to the possibility of partnering with another company or even selling Sunseeker. But he said in the phone call that other than the occasional phone call, there hasn’t been anything to consider.
I don’t envy Redmond. No matter what he does, he will have people upset with him.
To read this new story about the earnings call, visit: bit.ly/3a2LRvM
4 Charlotte County investigating body at Stump Pass park
There’s not much to say about this rather short story. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced it was investigating a body found at Stump Pass Beach State Park on Manasota Key in Englewood.
Because local news matters, thousands and thousands of you read and shared this story because we were all checking in on friends who may have been out in the water that day or the day prior. We did have a follow-up story that said the Sheriff’s Office ruled the death a suicide.
To read the original short story, visit: bit.ly/33wcYxJ
5 New neighborhoods will see planes overhead from Punta Gorda Airport
I grew up next to Palm Beach International Airport in South Florida. I remember being able to see people in the windows of the planes as they flew over. And if I was on the phone at the time, I had to say, “Hold on one moment,” and then I would wait for the plane to go over. (And at night, you learned to sleep through it.)
There is a huge difference between Palm Beach International Airport and Punta Gorda Airport but thousands of you cared very much when we ran a story that said planes would be flying over new neighborhoods because of runway repairs.
After all, Punta Gorda Airport is home to Allegiant, whose planes certainly have some size and noise to them.
To get the details of what’s happening at the airport, visit: bit.ly/3gzYNvA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.