Look! A shark!
Sorry. That just felt like the right thing to say. Pretty much anytime we publish a story about a shark biting a human, people will read and share the story.
In this case, tens of thousands of you read this story. Day after day, I saw this story trending in the top five of the most-read stories on our collective websites. By the end of the week, it was #1.
Soon after the attack happened, emergency personnel were ready for a trauma alert (complete with a helicopter on standby) but when the boat arrived with the victim, the bite was minor.
And the man had been bitten on his shoulder. (How did that happen?) The culprit was a blacktip shark.
If you, too, would like to learn about this rather rare incident — despite Hollywood wanting you to believe otherwise — visit: bit.ly/2YjuC4G
OK, on with the rest of the Top Five, continuing with No. 2:
2 Latest COVID-19 Stats — For Here & Florida
This is the second week in a row that this story has not been in the #1 spot. If you’re new to reading this column, you need to know that this story, which we update every day, has pretty much been at #1 since March.
If you would like to join the tens of thousand of people who read this daily update, just sign up for “Breaking News” for your respective newspaper at:YourSun.com/newsletters
3 Meet North Port’s Perina, who pulled off an Air Force first
This story just keeps on surprising me. I never thought it would make the Top Five but it emerged at #3 last week. And it remained at #3 this week.
But here is the amazing part. This story actually received more pageviews the second week than the first week. And that usually means one thing — people so loved this story that they shared it online through e-mail and social media.
So what is this article about? Well, without giving too much away, a North Port High grad managed to get so much training before joining the military that after basic training, she was able to skip required steps.
Apparently, she was the first person in the Air Force to do that.
If you’d like to know exactly what she did and what she skipped, you can read the story at: bit.ly/2YhHUP4
4 Police: Punta Gorda woman drunk driving with 5-year-old
I have been a reporter for decades, and I have never read about a person with such a high blood-alcohol level who stayed alive.
According to police, Winona Maria Zolnowski, 24, of Punta Gorda, was driving under the influence and was involved in multiple hit-and-runs with her 5-year-old daughter in the car before she was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy found Zolnowski in her heavily damaged car, two side view mirrors laying on the ground, trying to accelerate the car while its wheels were inoperable and the rims were scraping against the ground, an arrest report said.
She had blood-alcohol levels of .323 and .318 — about four times the limit. This genuinely scares me because I once interviewed a man who got arrested after registering a .310 blood-alcohol level.
A week later, he died in his bed, and I wrote his obituary.
Remember, if you have a friend who is passing out from too much alcohol, they need medical attention. Don’t worry about hurting their feelings. Just do it.
If this police report is true, the deputy may have saved this woman’s life by finding her when he did.
You can read the full story at: bit.ly/2Q6Pvvt
5 Police say North Port man performed lewd acts with children
Ugh. I pretty much knew this was going to be in the Top Five. I just didn’t want to write about it.
Anytime we have a story about an adult accused of doing something bad to children, the story ends up being shared a lot via social media. Ten-thousand people each tell one person, and that creates an additional 10,000 pageviews, and so on.
In this news article, Nicholas Kanchurin, 19, is facing multiple felony charges after exposing himself to children and trying to get them to perform sex acts, police said. You can read the rest of the article for more details. I’d rather not talk about it in my column.
But I fully understand every parent who wants to read this article to see if this man lives near them or knows their children. The story is at: bit.ly/2Qll2df
