We tend to think of Walt Disney World as the big attraction in the state of Florida.
But the latest stats from our Websites show that beaches remain a top priority in the mind of local readers. By far and away, the #1 story this week was our early story saying that Sarasota County was going to copycat Charlotte County and reopen the beaches.
In a move that made completely no sense to me, Sarasota County said they would open the beaches but keep the beach parking lots closed. Huh?
On what planet does that make sense? It kind of felt like somebody had a ride-sharing business and wanted to make money off all the people who wanted to go to the beach but had nowhere to park. The county also said that all beach bathrooms would be closed. Again, huh?
Many of us have children, who need to use the bathroom exactly zero seconds after arriving at the beach. If anything, the county’s decision actually encouraged people to find a secluded area and use the beach as a public toilet.
Sometimes I just don’t understand government.
If you want to read the original story and be just as baffled as me, visit: bit.ly/3d6jCwb
OK, let’s move on to the rest of the Top Five, starting with #2:
2 Englewood fugitive had victim’s name tattooed on his back
As journalists, it takes a lot to surprise us. I can tell you that this story genuinely caught us off-guard. Here is what happened:
Charles C. Anderson, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after being accused of stabbing another man in the face and back.
That part didn’t surprise us. This part did:
The suspect had the victim’s name — and two others — tattooed on his back, inside a drawing of a tombstone, along with the word “snitchin,” according to reports.
I don’t want to give anything away. You need to read the story to see what odd event caused the stabbing in the first place and what law enforcement had to do to catch Anderson.
You can view the story at: bit.ly/35gMiQE
3 Hundreds flock to beach on the first day it opens
There is a rule when it comes to posting stories on social media. And that rule is, “Never read the comments.”
Well, I made the mistake of reading the comments about this story. I was not surprised that this article showed up as one of our Top Five stories. We know that people love the beaches and could not wait for them to open again.
On the day the beach opened, one of our editors went to the beach, got out of his car, walked partway down the sand and snapped a few photos. Later, we put a drone up in the air to show how people were sitting on the beach.
As soon as people started sharing that story on social media, we had all these people accusing us of faking the photos. Some people said we outright doctored the photo. Others accused us of using an old photo from last year. And yet others said that we used a special camera lens to give the appearance of a lot of people on the beach.
Hogwash. I was particularly upset with people who said we doctored the photo or used an older photo. Just for the record, when somebody knowingly makes a false statement about a business with the intention of hurting that businesses’ reputation, that is textbook libel.
We were libeled by a lot of people on Facebook, and I was particularly upset that people were making bald-faced lies about us. If I had my way, we would have brought a lawsuit against the people who said we used an old photo or that we doctored the photo. Sure, we would not have won any real money in court but we would have sent a clear message that impugning our reputation will not go unpunished.
To read the original story, visit: bit.ly/3f1X4P8
4 Charlotte County beaches to open Monday
As I said before, people living in this area really, really love their beaches. A day before Sarasota County announced it would be opening its beaches, Charlotte County set the trend by saying its beaches would be opening.
They also announced that beach restrooms would be closed, even though the beaches would be open.
Why? What is the reasoning behind that? Can you imagine if Disney said it was reopening but would keeps its bathrooms closed? I know that sounds ridiculous — but it sounds almost as ridiculous that beach bathrooms will be closed when the beaches are open.
Yes, I’m a bit cranky today.
To read this short but important story, visit: bit.ly/2xrdekg
5 COVID-19 claims another life at Venice Regional; Venice Publix employee in Venice tests positive
The fascination over Venice by our hundreds of thousands of online users continues to surprise me. Here’s why: We have written stories about patients passing away from COVID-19 at local hospitals, yet none of those stories made the Top Five. But when we published a story about a patient passing away at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, the story made the Top Five this past week.
Now, to be fair, in the same story, we also included details about a Venice Publix employee testing positive for the virus. Perhaps having Venice Regional and Publix in the same story is what helped propel it to the Top Five. By the way, we praised Publix last week for being transparent whenever an employee tests positive for the virus.
This past week, we learned how Publix treats its employees when it comes to COVID-19. The employee who tested positive will be on paid leave for 14 days to recover from the illness. Employees who have been in close contact with him or her will be notified and directed to quarantine with paid leave for 14 days.
That is an exceedingly good policy.
To read the complete story, visit: bit.ly/2VPwYHn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.