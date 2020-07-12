If you thought there were a lot more “illegal” fireworks being shot into their air on the Fourth of July weekend, you were correct.
Apparently, the state passed a law that those “illegal” fireworks — you know, the ones that actually shoot high into the air and explode — can now be used on Independence Day, New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve by regular ol’ residents.
From personal experience, I can tell you that those things are deadly. I was at an event in South Florida about 20 years ago and the pipe in which the fireworks were being shot fell over and shot their flying bombs right at firefighters. A firefighter died.
Remember, fireworks that shoot up into the air and explode are bombs — real bombs. They just look pretty when they explode.
Our story on these fireworks and the rules behind them ended up easily being our #1 story. Apparently, Sarasota County and North Port have existing laws in place that make those fireworks illegal. But I live in North Port, not too far from city hall, and I can tell you that neighbors all around me were shooting off these fireworks.
Even the land behind one of the churches was being used to shoot off the “illegal” fireworks. I don’t think we had any stories in the newspaper of anybody getting hurt, so that’s good news.
But I did see a trillion dog owners on social media saying that they hate fireworks because there is no way to calm down a dog when fireworks are going off.
By the way, did you know that in the past, you could actually buy these “illegal” fireworks if you told the seller a certain lie? Curious what it is?
Find out at: bit.ly/3fl8flW
OK, on to the rest of the Top Five Most-Read stories last week, starting with #2:
2 Latest COVID-19 Stats — For Here & Florida
So, normally, this would have easily been the #1 story, and I would have made it the honorary #1 story so I didn’t have to write about it again.
This past week, however, something odd happened. The digital dashboard where I get the stats for creating the daily report stopped working. Here is the funny part. That Friday, I called the state Department of Health and asked when the dashboard would be working again. I got transferred and transferred and transferred, until I finally got to some law office with the governor’s office.
The attorney said, “The dashboard’s down? I didn’t know. Let me ask.” She didn’t put me on hold but, instead, held her hand over the phone. I heard her say, “Why is the dashboard down? Oh. Oh. Oh, really? Seriously!?” And then she comes back on in a cheery voice and says, “We’re working on it.”
Two days later, one of our new reporters here pointed out that we can get the stats from a very complicated, book-length report the state issues every day. So, the daily report was down for four days before I could get the stats I needed. And if you’re wondering, the state’s dashboard, as I write this, is still down, nearly two weeks later. I guess they’re still “working on it.”
If you have never seen the daily COVID-19 update by yours truly, you can sign up for “Breaking News” at: YourSun.com/newsletters
3 Coral chunk thrown through patrol car window
This caught me by surprise as finishing in the Top Five Most-Read stories online. But I can see why.
In normal times, somebody throwing a large rock — in this case, a coral chunk — through a decoy Sheriff’s vehicle would not have made the Top Five. But we are now living in certainly different times.
My guess is that thousands of you saw that headline and immediately thought, “Is this somebody protesting the police? Did it happen elsewhere? Are we safe?”
And I’m betting the people living in Englewood shared this a lot, too, hoping that somebody had seen something. To get the complete story, visit:
4 North Port woman charged with DUI following fatal crash
If everything in the police report is true, then a North Port woman was drunk when she took the wrong road home and ended up killing a motorcyclist and the passenger when she hit them head-on after veering into the motorcycle’s oncoming lane.
When Troopers arrived at the scene, they thought Cayla Lynne Marie McKenzie, 29, was impaired. So they got a warrant to take a blood sample. Then, at the hospital, the woman told troopers she “felt bad for the family of the deceased and that she was going to spend the rest of her life in jail,” the Florida Highway Patrol report shows.
Troopers arrested McKenzie on two counts of DUI-manslaughter and two counts of DUI with property damage and booked her into the Sarasota County Jail. She was appointed a public defender and released on $31,000 bond last Sunday, court records show. Her arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 7.
A GoFundMe account has been started for the family of the victims.
To get all the details, visit: bit.ly/2ObCIa8
5 Allegiant accused of letting DeSoto country club fall into disrepair
Sometimes, the story behind a story is what makes a story so popular. I think that’s what happened with this article coming in at #5.
Most people know that Allegiant owns Sunseeker, the giant development with the skyscraping construction cranes along Tamiami Trail near Punta Gorda. And most people know that when the coronavirus hit, Allegiant stopped work on Sunseeker and said construction wouldn’t start again for a long time.
People had questions. What would happen with the cranes? How would Allegiant protect the property? What would stop the half-built structures from becoming a destination for the homeless?
Well, Allegiant also owns Kingsway Country Club, which is just over the Charlotte County border in DeSoto County. As of the writing of this column, the country club property apparently has not been mowed for a long time, and there are fallen branches on the property.
Allegiant even had to meet with the county over code violations.
So, when this story was published, it immediately (as in within hours) got thousands of pageviews as people on social media asked, “What’s going to happen at Sunseeker if Allegiant can’t take care of this country club?”
You can read the story at: bit.ly/3gHIUTh
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.