Bobby Van takes pride in being a Proud Boy. The Englewood resident is president of the Proud Boys Florida Zone 5, which extends from Bradenton south to Bonita Springs.

The group known as the "Proud Boys" was thrust into the national spotlight when the group was mentioned during the first Presidential Debate.

Then the group made local news when we learned that a Florida district president of Proud Boys lives in and runs a business out of Englewood.

In the article about the Proud Boys, you will get to meet Englewood's Bobby Van, who oversees a district that has 80 members. He talks about how he first got involved in the group and what it stands for.

He also talks about the misconceptions about the group that get him upset. To get hear what he has to say, visit:

North Port City Manager offers to resign

Pete Lear

Lear

Even though North Port City Manager Pete Lear was allowed to keep his job after an investigation found he had an affair with a subordinate, the public outcry continued.

Then, last week, he offered to resign. When we learned this, we put the story on our websites as breaking news, and thousands of you read it and then shared it online.

In the story, North Port City Manager Debbie McDowell said she was happy he was making the offer of resignation on his own.

“I am glad he saw the proverbial writing on the wall, and I wish him well,” McDowell said.

To get the background of what had occurred that led to the city manager's offer of resignation, visit:

Police: 12-year-old threatened to “kill everyone” at a Charlotte County middle school

Rarely do you hear of a person being charged with 11 felonies. Now imagine that same number of felonies being charged against a 12-year-old.

Now you can see why this story about an Englewood boy made the Top Five this week and was viewed thousands of times.

The boy, a student at L.A. Ainger Middle School, pretended to be an acquaintance of his, and sent texts threatening to “kill everyone” at L.A. Ainger Middle School in Charlotte County and Moody Elementary School in Manatee County, police said.


This boy is also accused of faking other texts, including pornographic texts.

There is far more to this story, with more details on why the police went forward with so many felony charges. To see how a juvenile allegedly used modern technology to fake texts, read:

Amendment 5: Should changes be made to the homestead exemption?

OK, this is a first. Never before has an explanatory column about a Florida Constitution Amendment made the Top Five. 

But this amendment has to do with the Florida homestead exemption and can directly impact the thousands of snowbirds who move to this area each year.

And I can see why this amendment needed an explanatory column. The amendment is very hard to understand. And if you're not on the verge of selling a home, you may say "no" to this amendment simply because it is so complicated.

And, no, there is no way I'm going to try to describe it in the little space that I have in this week's column. To read the full, explanatory column, visit:

Some of the shelves inside the new Sunflower Market are already stocked and ready for customers at the new Englewood location. It’s in the former space occupied by Sav A Lot at 431 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.

Sunflower Market bringing discount groceries to Englewood

OK, this is cool. Just way cool. I see why this story made the Top Five.

In a world of Publix and Walmart stores, who in their right mind would open an independent grocery store? Well, meet Lisa and Paul Crawford.

They're amazing. They opened an independent grocery store in North Fort Myers a year ago. It did so well that now they have opened one in Englewood.

Welcome to Sunflower Market.

“There’s so many seniors on tiny incomes,” Lisa said of the customers at their North Fort Myers market. “Our prices are half of the cost of typical grocery stores.”

This is a great feel-good story of a business that made it through the pandemic and is thriving. If you'd like to know more about the area's newest grocery store, visit:

Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for the Daily Sun. He can be reached at ronald.dupont@YourSun.com.

