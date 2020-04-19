OK, I’m going to break the rules this week and for the next few weeks. The story we update twice a day, every day, about the latest COVID-19 stats, is by far and away the most-read story every week. But I don’t want to write the same column every week about the same #1 story.
So what is the “new” #1 story? Well, it’s one that likely would not have happened if we all weren’t wearing masks.
The #1 story is about the masked man who robbed a woman in an aisle at the Englewood location of Publix. Think about that for a moment. He was wearing a mask, brandished a gun, then robbed a woman inside the store, according to law enforcement.
Inside!
The poor woman was ordered by the man to lie down until he left. She did, then told Publix employees what happened. But Charlotte County deputies were able to use their store’s own video system to provide photos of the man to the public.
A day later, deputies charged Karl Byron Minott, 65, with the crime. He may be homeless because his address was listed as unknown. He was charged with armed robbery, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and wearing a mask while committing an offense.
To read the entire story, plus hear from the woman in her own words, visit: bit.ly/2VtDylB
Let’s move on to the rest of the Top Five, starting with #2:
2 One dead, another missing in North Port while fishing
This was a story about two men in North Port who said they were going fishing. But the incidents are not related.
Both men were reported missing. The first man, Christopher Andrew Stewart Murray, 74, was found dead the next morning from apparent natural causes, according to North Port police.
The other man, James W. Nunn, 46, was found after calling a day later.
To read the complete story, visit bit.ly/3eruK8L
3 Allegiant buys into the bailout amid massive losses
Allegiant Air is becoming more and more important to this region, especially with all the affordable flights it offers out of Punta Gorda.
When we ran a story about the fact that the airline was losing money and may share in $50 billion available through the federal airline bailout, tons of readers not only read the story themselves but shared it with others.
After all, none of us want to see Allegiant go away.
Just like many of us trying to make our way financially through this pandemic, Allegiant is facing the same situation — especially since virtually nobody is flying right now.
If you really want to know the details of how the bailout works and what Allegiant plans to do, you can read the full story at: bit.ly/3b8ORqb
4 Venice makes ‘Best,’ ‘Safest’ lists
I keep saying this because, well, it keeps happening: You guys really, really like Venice.
We ran a very short story about Venice finishing really high in two national rankings, and tons of you read the story, then shared it with others.
To read this very short story and see which rankings Venice is in, read: bit.ly/34HdqYH
5 Beaches are closed but not quite empty
This is a story with a subject matter that got some of you angry.
We reported that while Sarasota County beaches are supposed to be closed, there are people who violate the orders and decide to use them anyhow.
We even ran a photo of seven people in the Venice area who congregated on the beach for a party — no social distancing, as you can see in the photo.
I encourage you to read the story. It talks about what Venice and Sarasota County law enforcement are doing about this — and how people can be charged with an actual violation.
To get all the details, read: bit.ly/3a3EClu
