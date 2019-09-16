OUR POSITION: A combination of tax increases leads to a hefty overall hike in North Port.
North Port city taxpayers no doubt gulped repeatedly this year when they heard reports about how much their property taxes could increase.
It was hiccup-inducing. But apparently necessary, in light of previous decisions that put the city on a path toward higher spending.
Last week, the City Commission approved a preliminary budget whittled down from an initial proposal.
After debating various alternative proposals, the commission on a 3-2 vote OK’d a preliminary millage rate of 4.0872 mills per $1,000 of taxable value. That was a 68-cent increase from the current millage rate of 3.4077. Overall, it is a 20% hike.
Ouch.
That tax hikes work out to an increase of $68 for a home with a bottom-line, post-Homestead value of $100,000. Or $136 for a property with $200,000 value.
Compounding the problem was increases in separate fund budgets to support the Fire Department, solid waste service and road and drainage services.
Fire fees for a single-family home would rise nearly $20 per year. The solid waste fee for that same home would rise $15, from $230 to $245. So tack on another $35.
In addition, the change in the underlying methodology used to determine road and drainage fees this year resulted in a straight fee of $171 for a home on a small lot. North Port is a city with many small lots, and this represented a significant increase for a substantial number of homeowners.
Taken together — ad valorem taxes and fees for specific services — the increase will have an out-sized impact. These actions were preliminary; final approval of all budgets, and corresponding tax rates and fees, will come Sept. 19.
As for the ad valorem budget, there seemed to be little wiggle room. Commissioners cut roughly $530,000 in reserve funding, but they needed to maintain an appropriate level for reserves.
In the overall millage, according to preliminary figures, an additional 0.374 mills would fund four additional police officers to serve the West Villages area. It should come as no surprise that the enormous growth in West Villages comes at a cost. The city brings in a bonanza of property taxes there, but it also comes at a cost. More and more will be needed in the expanding community.
Also in the police budget was an additional 0.0438 mills to support the police body camera program. Police and city officials thought body cameras were a worthwhile expenditure; we agreed. But, of course, more cost.
Next is an additional 0.1736 mills to support the new pool/aquatic center. The community pool and water park had been the subject of studies for more a decade. The bottom line projection of all was that a new facility would need ongoing tax support for operations. It will. This is the cost of a community amenity. The aquatic center is due to open soon.
Finally adding to the property tax rate hike was 0.6789 mills for raises for police and firefighters. Contracts were brought back early last year with raises to keep the city competitive, fill gaps in staffing and stem an exodus of employees to other area departments. Difficult financially, but, again, the alternative was to struggle with staffing.
As we all know, North Port is a fast-growing city. Maybe these are just growing pains as the city celebrates its 60th year of incorporation.
Next year, hopefully, there’ll be less. If citizens want full services, though, they’re going to have to pay for them.
