The headline "Nationwide majority of Americans think Biden likely has dementia" (Liberty Headlines, 6/19/20) stood out like an electrified sign. My question to all the Sun readers is "just how do you justify supporting him for President?" I don't get it. This makes me among thousands of other who wonder "who is behind this?"
If he wins, who will really make Presidential decisions? What are the plans of the Deep State? I feel sorry for Joe, he's been put on the spot. Dementia is a sad ailment for any of us and we all know its progression and outcome. I think we should give President Trump his four more years to straighten out our national mess. But, Joe? I don't get it!
Susan Miscia
Punta Gorda
