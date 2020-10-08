ENGLEWOOD — So far this year, COVID-19 canceled Easter gatherings, school graduations and even some Halloween events.
It even halted the annual postal carriers' food drive in May.
However, it won't ruin Thanksgiving.
The Jubilee Center at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Englewood is one of the local organizations that's determined to feed the hungry at Thanksgiving time.
"It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is only a little over a month away," said Ruth Hill, Jubilee Center administrator. "St. David’s Episcopal Church food pantry has been busy as ever. Our numbers of those accessing our pantry have surpassed the numbers served in 2019."
Based on the current need, Hill is asking for community help a little early this year. She estimates hundreds may need a Thanksgiving food box for their families.
"We are seeking food donations to be able to provide Thanksgiving boxes of food with fixings for a complete dinner for our clients," she said. "We will also need dozens of $10 Publix gift cards to help with the odds and ends that don't come in that our clients need to complete their meal. In the past, the community has been very understanding and donates the gift cards.
Items needed are: one-pound canned hams (for single-person households), small hams (3-4 pounds) or Turkey breast (for family of 2-3), larger hams (for family of 4-6 or larger), 1 pound or larger canned sweet potatoes, one pound whole white canned potatoes, boxed stuffing-turkey or cornbread, canned cranberry sauce or jelly, cans and jars of turkey or chicken gravy, canned fruit, plus olives, pickles, instant mashed potatoes, and canned pumpkin (15-16-ounce sizes).
"A lot of people look for the buy-one, get-one-free sales, and that's how they help their own family and our pantry at the same time," Hill said.
This year, the pantry at 401 S. Broadway St., has been helped by many local groups, including the GFWC Rotonda West Women's Club, and South Gulf Cove residents who periodically have drive-thru donation events. That has helped them get through the summer, because the huge postal carriers drive didn't happen this year.
The need is still there.
"It's like we are starting from scratch," Hill said. "We are so very thankful to be able to continue our ministry of serving those in need in our Englewood community. Anything is greatly appreciated! Thanks so very much for all you do on behalf of our clients."
The Jubilee Center is also in need of volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to help with curbside distribution of food. Volunteers must be able to work outside in the heat and able to lift 20- to 30-pound food boxes.
The Jubilee Center also gives out free food and clothing 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. For more information, call 941-681-3550.
