ENGLEWOOD — The Paddock Pines rezoning raced through its final approvals Tuesday.
The Sarasota County Commission voted unanimously and without comment to approve the construction of 30 homes on a 22-acre property next to the Pine Street entrance to the Englewood Sports Complex and behind the Park Forest subdivision, north of Pine Street and River Road.
The property needed a comprehensive plan change as well as a rezoning. No one from the public spoke for nor against the development.
Concept plans filed with the county show how the developer intends to build 30 homes on a cul-de-sac, clustered around a lake. Nearly half the property — 10 acres on the western portion of the property and adjacent to Pine Street — will remain as preserved land.
The Englewood United Methodist Church, Park Forest and the Sports Complex are now the only entities with access to Pine Street north of Pine Street and River Road.
The application identifies the owner as Ted Terry of the Georgia-based Park Forest Development. Terry was represented locally by Bo and Joe Medred of Genesis Planning and Development.
The county’s comprehensive plan designated the property as part of a commercial center and required a change from commercial to moderate-density residential development. A county staff report analyzing the change agreed that “the property is now more suited to residential.”
