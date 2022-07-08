ENGLEWOOD — There are a few panels left to paint at the Englewood Art Center, 350 South McCall Road, Englewood from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Participants don’t have to be experts to come paint alongside of special guest California-based urban artist James Smith, who goes by 1.4.4.0.

This free, family friendly, indoor and outdoor event will make history at the Englewood Art Center.

The completed painted panels will be installed on the building in a couple of months.

