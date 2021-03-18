ENGLEWOOD — Minutes after Ryan Harvey had been pulled out from under a pickup after crashing on a motorcycle, he wasn't thinking about the 4-inch gash on his neck that required dozens of stitches.
The 12-year-old was worried that his brand-new T-shirt was ruined.
As firemedic Jarrod Gavagni worked to stop Harvey's bleeding and stabilize him for a helicopter ride to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg last month, the germ of an idea formed.
Gavagni, who works for Charlotte County Fire & EMS, wanted to make sure Harvey's shirt was replaced.
On Thursday morning, Gavagni delivered not one but two new shirts to Harvey's home in Grove City.
Harvey, a student at Englewood Christian School, was caught by surprise by the delivery. He smiled as he held up the black Salt Life shirt with skull and crossed fishing rods on the back.
"He was a trauma patient and he was concerned about his new shirt," Gavagni explained. He said he tried to find an exact match for the one Harvey had been wearing, but couldn't, so he bought two brand new T-shirts for the young man at Bealls Outlet.
Harvey was happy to get the shirt. He and his friend are also lucky things hadn't gone worse.
The crash happened just after noon Feb. 15. Harvey and Tony Gill, 15, were on a dirt bike that Gill had just gotten the day before, the two explained. Harvey had hopped on the back of the bike and they decided to head to the beach.
They turned down Beach Road and rode over the Tom Adams Bridge. In order to skirt the heavy traffic going out to Manasota Key, they rode onto the sidewalk. But when a pickup pulled out unexpectedly from a driveway, the bike and the boys went down and slid under the truck.
"We were all under there," Gill said.
Fire and rescue trucks got to the scene within a few minutes. Witnesses posting pictures on social media that day feared for the worst, but the first responders were able to get the two boys out from under the truck and stabilized.
Both young men got helicopter rides to Tampa-area hospitals where they were stitched up and treated for cuts, scrapes and bruises.
The two boys, on spring break this week, are still healing from the crash. But both are on their feet and ready to go back to school Monday morning. Harvey will likely draw from the new additions to his wardrobe.
"It's a cool shirt," he said.
