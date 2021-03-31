ENGLEWOOD — With the help of teachers and parents, Sarasota County School District leaders have a better understanding of the characteristics and qualities wanted in the next Englewood Elementary School principal.
A group of 35 teachers and parents gathered at the school Tuesday and answered questions from the district about the type of person who will replace Mark Grossenbacher as the principal after he leaves at the end of this school year.
Grossenbacher will be principal of Woodland Middle School in North Port.
Elementary Schools Executive Director Christopher Renouf explained the process of hiring a new principal. Administrators will create a job description based on input from Tuesday's meeting. They'll post the job through April. In May, a screening committee with representation from the Parent Teacher Organization and School Advisory Council — will narrow the applicant pool to two or three. The superintendent makes the final decision.
The aim is to select the new principal before the last day of school on June 11 so he or she can meet students and staff and work with Grossenbacher.
Hannah Stiver was one of several teachers to speak up during the hour-long session. She said Grossenbacher makes it easy to teach at the school and understands teachers are parents' first.
"Mark Grossenbacher runs the school as close to flawless as possible," said parent Rachel Dion.
Asked what they want in a new principal, the group's top answers were "professional, personal, caring, trustworthy, family oriented and most importantly "not a micro manager."
The new principal should also be positive, supportive of staff, parents and students, community orientated and caring.
Some of the negatives they believe the new principal could face include "push back" from parents, behavioral issues from some students, a lack of storage space despite having a new building currently being built, acceptance and helping fill a void left by Grossenbacher.
The group learned that a principal from any other school in the district can ask for a lateral transfer. That person would still have to meet the site analyst criteria.
Asked what school traditions the group wanted to see kept in place by the new principal, the response included family reading nights, Donuts with Dad, Muffins with Mom, English as a Second Language tutoring, the Eagle Run, the gingerbread hunt, the scarecrow invasion. Someone replied "all of them."
A teacher noted chorus is "huge" at the school with singers going to Universal Studios in Orlando to compete. Another said the Blue Jean Ball is exclusive to Englewood Elementary School. Teachers also explained the value of the Jump rope for the Heart student fundraiser which recently raised $18,000 and $30,000 in the past.
Several teachers say they cherish Grossenbacher's open-door policy.
"He always has your back and is willing to listen. There's never been retaliation against staff, parents or children. Under his leadership he makes you even better at doing your job he listens to you," said Jessica Tameris, a 10-year teacher.
Renouf and newly promoted North Port High School principal Brandon Johnson, the district's next executive director of elementary schools, thanked the crowd for their honesty and openness.
