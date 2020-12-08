SARASOTA — It took less than five minutes for Sarasota County commissioners to approve a rezone petition for a new cluster subdivision in Englewood on Tuesday morning adjacent to the Park Forest subdivision.
Without discussion, commissioners unanimously approved the project which will be developed on a vacant parcel fronting on Indiana Avenue and off of Park Forest Boulevard.
The project calls for 21 homes in a cluster subdivision surrounded by a 6-foot wall to the north, south and west property lines according to the concept plan submitted to the county. That plan also depicts a 35-foot greenway buffer along Indiana Avenue in front of a 10-foot wall shielding the homes from the street.
The 35-foot greenway buffer is a deviation from the 50-foot buffer required by the S.R. 776 Corridor Plan and was requested due to the narrow width of the property. Approving that deviation allows “…the site to be developed properly,” according to a county staff report.
Access to the subdivision will be off of Park Forest Boulevard just before the entrance gates to the larger community.
Listed on the commission agenda as a presentation upon request, no commissioner requested one, so no presentation was made by Bo Medred of Genesis Planning and Development, the agent for the owner, Jacqueline Corry and Regensburg Group Kennesaw, Georgia.
No public comments were offered either in support of or opposing the project during Tuesday’s meeting.
Medred held a neighborhood workshop June 17 via Zoom with only three neighbors in attendance plus the applicant team. The only questions raised during that meeting according to a staff report concerned the location of the walls and removal of existing trees.
Regarding trees, Medred indicated that would be addressed during the site and development phase of the project.
The property is currently zoned as office, professional and institutional and with Tuesday’s approval, the zoning will change to a residential single-family, to allow the project to proceed.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.