ENGLEWOOD — It’s not quite a neighborhood water war, but the Englewood Water District will discuss Thursday how best to expand and fairly distribute its irrigation water in Park Forest.
The treated effluent has always been a precious commodity for irrigation — one that the Water District has measured out judiciously.
Water District officials have been meeting with the various Park Forest homeowner associations and the developer to determine how best to expand reuse water to the development.
The hope is to resolve what’s been a longstanding dispute.
For several years, representatives of homeowner associations for developed phases have been up in arms over whether the Water District will allow developers of newer phases to tap into existing treated reuse water lines
“This line was paid for by the 126 residents of Phase III and IV,” condo association leadership wrote in a 2013 letter to then District board chairman Taylor Meals. Catherine Chamberlain, Phase III Condo Association president and Phase IV Homeowners Association president John Hennessey signed the letter.
“The developer knows that we had this installation completed,” Chamberlain and Hennessey wrote. “We are opposed to breach this existing 6-inch reclaimed water pipe.”
Meals quelled the controversy by telling the association representatives that the developers’ plan to tap into their water line was rejected.
Earlier this year, residents worry again the developer would tap into their lines.
This time, Joseph E. Martire, president of the Park Forest Condominium Association for Phase II and III, voiced his association’s worry new homes will tap into their irrigation line and drain it dry.
This time, according to Martire, the developer offered the Phase IV association $25,000 to buy access into the reuse line.
Besides suggesting the agreement is prohibited by Water District contractual terms, Martire said, “Phase III are concerned about possible adverse impacts of any such agreement between Phase IV and the developer of Phase VII.
“Unlike the homes in Phase III and IV, which are provided EWD reclaimed water on a scheduled rotational basis (maximally five homes per cycle) and use a maximum of three hours irrigated per week per home, owners of homes to be constructed in Phase VII will control their individual irrigation timers and will be free to use as much reclaimed water as they wish.”
In response to Martire, David Larson, wastewater operations manager, wrote: “Currently, we do not have the means to increase pressure for the north end of the town. When it comes to the supply of reuse, we are still limited by the amount of raw wastewater coming into the Water Reclamation Facility.”
Larson also said, “Although the number of homes added to the system with Phase VII is minimal in relation to the overall system, it will no doubt have an effect in the reuse supply.”
The District supervisors will have to decide how best to satisfy Park Forest’s thirst for reuse when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the District office, 201 Selma Ave. For more information, call 941-474-3217.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.