ROTONDA WEST — GC Herring Park in Rotonda West doesn't look like much today, but for a brief time it was the center of the sports universe in the United States.
The park in Rotonda West served as the main location for ABC Sports Superstars competition in 1970s, a show that featured top athletes from different sports competing in olympics-style events.
The track where stars like Walter Payton, Kyle Rote Jr., Pete Rose and Joe Frazier once challenged each other for cash prizes, although it has seen better days.
Charlotte County hopes to restore some of the glory for the park — or at least make it more useful for the people in its neighborhood to use.
To do that, county officials intend to invest $3.4 million of sales tax money into the park, if voters approve the sales tax referendum that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The plan includes two playgrounds for children, five outdoor sports courts, a multi-purpose field, a revitalized running/walking track, one medium picnic pavilion and a community facility, open space, an off-road radio-control car track and RC drag strip.
Days of the Superstars
Except for Sundays, when hobbyists bring their radio-controlled off-road vehicles to hop and swerve along its specially designed courses, the park is often dormant these days.
But starting in 1973, and over the next few years, a promotion dreamed up by the Rotonda West developers drew hundreds of fans from the area, and enjoyed good ratings nationwide and in many countries across the world on ABC Sports.
The Superstars pitted top professional athletes — Steelers running back Franco Harris, Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench and even the Buffalo Bills' O.J. Simpson — in various competitions like tennis, swimming, golf, baseball hitting and bowling at various locations in Rotonda West and in Charlotte County.
The track-and-field competitions, like the 50-yard dash, half-mile run, bicycling, obstacle course and weighlifting, were held outdoors at what's now the GC Herring park.
Broadcast in late winter after the Super Bowl and before major league baseball started up, the promotion was aimed directly at people up north who may have been snowbound, watching athletes and fans in light Florida clothing on their TVs, palm trees gently swaying in the background.
The competition was often entertaining, if not compelling. Outside of their own athletic domains, the professional athletes performances were sometimes far from stellar.
"Several bowlers rolled scores embarrassingly below 100, while several golf scores exceeded the national debt," the late Jack Alexander wrote in his history, "Rotonda, the Vision and the Reality."
"Spectators watched delightfully as Franco Harris belted 12 balls in succession into a Rotondan's backyard," he wrote.
Frazier, who didn't know how to swim, is remembered best for sinking like a stone in a swimming competition.
But that didn't keep the Superstars from being eventful to locals, who flocked to the events, often volunteering to get better access.
When asked if was it exciting when the Superstars came to Rotonda West, Eric Fogo said,"Absolutely." His parents owned a home that had been a model in the development.
Fogo, then 13 or 14, became a tennis ball boy for Superstars' matches. He'd skipped school to participate and would be rewarded by seeing himself occasionally in the background when the shows aired.
Fogo described many of the athletic superstars as "regular people," recalling how soccer star Kyle Rote Jr. — who would be a winner one season of the Superstar competitions — joined Fogo's family one evening for a spaghetti dinner.
Johnny Bench, Fogo suggested, may have had the athlete with the hottest temper. During a bicycle race, Fogo recalled, Bench broke the chain to his bike and let fly a barrage of profanity, upsetting several mothers whose children were in earshot of the expletives.
Officials gave Bench another chance, and he finished the competition.
