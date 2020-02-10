ENGLEWOOD — In the late 1990s, when the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency was still being created, then Sarasota County Commissioner Bob Anderson said when he heard parking became a problem, he would know the redevelopment effort was a success.
That day is here. Additional parking has become a very critical need.
It's not just the parking, but what can happen in an emergency that is causing concerns.
Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton's firefighters and EMTs were responding to a call Thursday, the day various farmers markets are set up in the West Dearborn Street area, when he wondered whether an emergency vehicle could successfully navigate side streets with people parked along the roadway.
District fire inspector Richard Chapman shared the chief's concerns Monday at the regular meeting of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board.
"We don't want to see the loss of lives," Chapman said.
PLANNING FOR RELIEF
"It's not going to be done in the next six months, but (parking) should be your number-one priority," said Taylor Meals who owns Buchan's Landing Resort and the Dearborn Corner Market at the West Dearborn Street and Old Englewood Road.
Meals cited past county improvements, such as ridding Dearborn of curbs and adding angle parking, along with building public parking lots on Green and Cedar streets.
Of the 72 people at the meeting who voted to prioritize future CRA projects, 47 voted for the CRA to make additional parking its top priority.
With 22 votes, 22 people saw expanding on a transitional arts district north of Dearborn a top priority, and three people wanted redevelopment to lot lines and relocation of overhead utilities to be the top priority.
The CRA plan does include recommending another deck to the Green Street parking lot. Located just north of the Pioneer Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn, that parking lot fills up fast whenever the farmer markets or fairs are held downtown.
The next step, CRA manager Debbie Marks said, is to meet with transportation engineers and other county staff to examine traffic flow patterns and what viable options are available to the CRA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.