ENGLEWOOD — It’s official, Mike Avey has passed the coffee mug to new owner Kris Hartley.
Avey, the founder of Joe Maxx Coffee Co. recently transferred ownership of the coffee shop he opened Jan. 29, 2016, at 450 W. Dearborn St.
“Kris brings a considerable amount of food service experience along with a passion to own and operate a progressive community-based coffee cafe,” Avey said. “We’re very excited that Kris will be keeping almost everything that people love about Joe Maxx, and bringing in new passion and excitement for additions to the product.”
Hartley, 47, returned to Florida after almost 18 years in Maryland. She previously resided in Broward County where she had managed a local chain of bagel-and-coffee shops. She moved north in 2003 to live near family. While in Maryland she worked for a Washington, D.C.-based law firm.
“Kris has a great appreciation for our veterans and first responders along with our frontline health workers,” Avey said. “Her father is a former Army helicopter pilot and her parents reside near Orlando.”
For now Hartley is renting a home in Rotonda West and hopes to buy a home here.
Hartley is spending time getting to know the staff at the coffee shop and other business owners along Dearborn Street.
“I like that we have a little book library and a small food pantry at the cafe to help anyone in need,” she said.
Hartley said she might add lunchtime sandwiches and wraps to the menu in the future. She said that might help those who work nearby add an option to their lunch selections. She might also add some frozen puppy treats.
“I don’t see any immediate changes happening,” she said. “The staff and the locals are really the best at giving feedback on what can be done to enhance the business or what changes are needed. Otherwise, people can come here, drink coffee, listen to music and chat.”
Hartley said she always wanted to return to Florida and open her own community-based coffee cafe/bakery.
“I had been looking for years for a cafe,” she said. “This one really seemed right. Englewood seems like a very nice community. I really liked what I saw when I came to Joe Maxx.”
Over a shot of espresso, Avey spent time telling Hartley about the highly successful nearby Thursday Farmer’s Market, the Halloween Safe Walk on Dearborn Street, how nearby Xpertech Auto Repair owner Kathleen Jarosik will come in and offer any and all resources available.
Avey also explained about the role of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency that helps Dearborn Street small business owners and co-sponsors lots of events held along the street to boost tourism, help nonprofits and generates foot traffic.
The shop which sells frozen green tea lattes, chai teas, New York-style bagels, breakfast sandwiches and coffee is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Avey said he’s proud his staff made it through the pandemic, especially with community support.
“Our doors opened at 7 o’clock every day seven days a week except for a short one-month shutdown for the pandemic that has affected us all so greatly,” he said. “Joe Maxx Coffee Englewood has been serving the best cup of coffee since 2016 and will continue to be the fabric of the Englewood community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.