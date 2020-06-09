ENGLEWOOD — Dan Turpin cried out to his congregation, "George Perry Floyd Jr. came from the bottom. I came from the bottom. Those on the bottom matter."
On Sunday, Turpin a longtime pastor at West Coast Church in Englewood, centered his sermon Sunday on racism. It was the first time he had dedicated a whole sermon to the topic, but it was something he said he needed to do.
Turpin said his life was chaos before he becoming a pastor 40 years ago. He was arrested as a teenager, and that didn't stop after he legally became an adult. He was on parole from Indiana Boy's School when he took off with a friend for Florida, and was arrested in Brooksville in 1972."
After 20 days in jail, the teens were flying back to Indiana via police escort.
"Two Indiana state troopers handcuffed us and put us in an airplane," Turpin said. "We stopped in Crawfordsville, Tennessee to refuel."
Just before boarding the plane, the two broke free of their loose handcuffs and outran the overweight trooper. They were soon captured.
An Indiana trooper spotted the teens in custody in the patrol car. He charged at them, beating the two boys.
The Tennessee trooper would have none of it.
"He yelled, 'you get your hands off of these men, they are my prisoners in my custody,'" Turpin said. "I loved that guy. I wanted to go to jail in Tennessee and not go back to Indiana. I figured if they put us back on that plane, I'd somehow fall out."
Turpin admitted he deserved to be arrested and sent back to reform school.
"I was a liar, a cheater, a druggie. I drank. I deserved it," he said. "I didn't deserve to be dragged out of a car and my have my head banged and beat up against my buddy. Someone stepped in and helped me.
"But, at a time in his life when it was being taken from him, George Floyd didn't have anybody to intervene," he said. "When we look at the picture of the police officer with his knee on his neck, it's sad isn't it? The family and community will admit the fact George Floyd was not an angel. He had problems, but he did not deserve to die with a man's knee on his neck."
Turpin thought of what he would say if asked to speak at Floyd's funeral, adding he learned Floyd never blamed others for his shortcomings. Turpin said God uses imperfect people to help spread his message of faith, love and hope.
"We as followers of Jesus are commissioned to reach those on the bottom with the message of Christ," Turpin said. "George's younger brother, Terrance, urged protesters to protest peacefully saying, 'messing up my community is not going to bring my brother back. Violence won't accomplish what you are seeking. My brother would not want violence.'
"Gianna Floyd daughter said 'daddy changed the world,'" Turpin said. "Floyd came from the bottom. I came from the bottom. Those on the bottom matter."
A STEP BACK IN TIME
In the 1970s, Turpin asked his black female friend Maddy to join him and his friend, a former cocaine user, to go to a recovery program at a church. Turpin told the others to wait while he checked out the meeting room. A man told Turpin that he and Jerry could come in, but not Maddy.
"We were so excited when we got there," he said. "Maddy was looking forward to be with Christian people who would love her, believe in her and look past her color. People who would show her that she could get off drugs and get out of the life she lived. But you can't do it here. Why, because you are black. I got in the car and said, 'Jerry let's go, we are leaving.'"
Turpin said that wasn't the only time he witnessed discrimination. While in jail for the eighth time, a black Pentecostal preacher came to preach to the inmates. After a while, "Mother Dodge" became Turpin's spiritual mother. When Turpin got out, he went to a halfway house. Mother Dodge visited him and brought collard greens. One day in 1972, they went shopping at Thrift Way together.
"As we got out of the car she said, 'People are not going to like this,'" Turpin said. "She said, 'You're white.' I said, 'Really?' She said, 'and I'm black and we really don't mix here.'
"I said, 'Mother Dodge, when I was in jail without hope, them guys there, they didn't come and help me. They didn't come to rescue me. They didn't give me a song book, they didn't teach me Christian hymns. They didn't talk to me about Jesus. They didn't do nothing for me. I don't care what they think.'"
AN INTEGRATED LIFE
Turpin said his daughter married a black man and they have three mixed children whom he spoils and loves just like the rest of his grandchildren.
After the church service, Molly Bernard posted on the church Facebook page, "Thank you for preaching on racism you're the first pastor that has ever actually talked about racism in an open honest way I know that God will heal all of this social injustice and police brutality."
Cheryl Davis wrote, "Change our hearts God! In Jesus’ name!"
