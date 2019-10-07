ENGLEWOOD — A Peace River K-9 Search & Rescue team in Charlotte County went recently to the Bahamas to help find remains of people missing after Hurricane Dorian tore through the northern islands.
They returned from that mission, but they're not done helping.
A crew from the non-profit organization is leaving Tuesday to assist some more.
K-9 unit dog, Damma, is more than a pet. Dammas’ specialty is finding missing people.
“She’s got the nose,” said Michael Hadsell, founder of Peace River K-9 Search & Rescue. “And their dog noses are about one million times better than mine.”
Damma can do things that officers by her side might not be able to do on their own.
“She goes into the rubble and finds the remains,” he said. “And then lets me know where it is.”
Damma and six other K-9 units traveled with 14 volunteers to an area near Freeport on Grand Bahama Island after Dorian left behind destruction. The crews spent four days searching for people who went missing during and after the hurricane.
The K-9 units alerted their handlers to 15 different spots.
Then, volunteers notified law enforcement to bring in machinery and clear off the debris, a physically draining experience. And their discoveries — heartbreaking.
“It was a child’s essay book — books, pencils, children’s books,” said Hadsell. “And there was obviously a child somewhere down in that pile, and that was a hard one for me.”
Now, the dogs and their volunteers are getting ready to head back to the Abaco Islands, the area hit hardest by Hurricane Dorian.
The Peace River crew leaves for its next mission Tuesday from West Palm Beach for the Abacos.
“We don’t want to leave anybody behind,” said Hadsell. "And we want to make sure everybody comes home.”
