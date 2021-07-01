ENGLEWOOD — "It's terrifying," is how Mike Hadsell describes what search and rescue workers experience while tunneling through the partially collapsed 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida.
"It's called pancaking," said Hadsell, president of the local nonprofit Peace River K9 Search and Rescue Association. It's a group of professionally trained volunteers who use dogs to help search for lost and missing persons.
Hadsell said seven task force teams, including one from Task Force 6 in Estero and other areas of Florida and the Israeli Task Force, are searching for survivors. His team will not be if they are called.
"They have the best team of search and rescue workers in the world from Miami-Dade looking for victims," Hadsell said. "Once they transition from live find dogs into a cadaver dog recovery mode, we will respond if they call us. We were called the day after it happened, but they were still in the search-and-rescue of live victims phase."
Hadsell talked about the difficulties searchers have encountered in Surfside.
"When the floors collapsed, they didn't fall directly on top of each other. The search and rescue teams can't go in from the top of the pile like you would think. They fell in different layers. FEMA dug a trench (125 feet long, 20 feet wide and 40 feet deep) for the rescue teams to search for survivors."
Inside the trench, rescuers search with their K9s along with sonar, cameras and infrared technology.
"The terrifying part is despite the building being braced to stabilize parts of the pile, it's still incredibly unstable and could come down at any minute while 400 people are looking for victims," he said. "Then there would be 400 additional victims. That's what happened in the Twin Towers when 300 firemen were killed while rushing into the building. It could happen in Surfside while they are working four layers deep into the pile."
Hadsell said that's why the rescue efforts are painstakingly slow and methodical. Rescue workers look at every piece of concrete and debris for human tissue, bone and teeth. Dogs have more than 220 million scent receptors compared to humans, who have about 10 million.
"The rain pushed the odor everywhere for the dogs. It's why you see them all lined up, pulling one piece of concrete at a time," Hadsell said. "The pile is contaminated. Rescue teams have to do it the old-fashioned way. That's why you don't see as many canines out there. If any kind of human material is found, it's given to the crime scene unit."
The twisted metal and more than approximately 3 million pounds of concrete was hauled to a Florida Department of Transportation warehouse where everything will be "categorized and logged," according to Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.
On Tuesday, Eddy Alarcon of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CNN teams from all over the world are working at the site.
"We train for this kind of stuff," he told CNN. "Nothing can ever prepare you for what we witnessed. We are always praying for someone to be alive and at the least we can give a family some closure."
Hadsell said the mental stress can wear out first responders. In 2019, Peace River Search and Rescue members did recovery missions after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.
"Once we get in there, we don't won't stop the work until we drop," he said. "We have to make them go rest, even though they want to keep going. I am proud of my dog teams. We have some of the best in the world. We've done about 200 deployments in the past 10 years. Our teams have always done well. We are ready for that call from Surfside."
For more information, visit www.prsar.org
