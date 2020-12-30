ENGLEWOOD — A 76-year-old Englewood woman suffered critical injuries Wednesday afternoon when she was hit by a truck at the gate in the Tangerine Woods community.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the woman had gotten out of her vehicle to call the office from the gate's keypad when she was struck by another car.
The woman had pulled her car in front of the truck that struck her. The driver of the truck was trying to get around her vehicle to the right, when the rear part of his truck hit her.
The driver of the car was a 26-year-old Cape Coral man who had a 34-year-old male passenger with him. The driver was cited in the crash.
Neither the driver nor the woman were named in the trooper's report. The woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
