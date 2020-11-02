ENGLEWOOD — Two bicyclists were injured — one seriously — Monday afternoon when they were hit by a truck near Tiffany Plaza in Englewood.
The crash happened at 4:23 p.m. at Oriole Boulevard and State Road 776, just west of San Casa Drive.
The people hurt were a couple in their 80s, who were riding bikes. A woman sustained traumatic injuries and was taken by Aeromed helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Englewood Area Fire Control District officials said.
The second person was checked out and released with minor injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the crash, but did not immediately have information Monday evening.
Englewood emergency workers responded to eight crashes on Monday afternoon, and the one previous to the Oriole Boulevard accident also involved a pedestrian, said Battalion Chief Don Pasick.
"People really need to show more care driving," Pasick said, "and pay attention to pedestrians."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.