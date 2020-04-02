The P.E.O. Sisterhood in Englewood Chapter JA held its annual High Tea & Hats luncheon March 14 at the Suncoast Auditorium at Englewood Community Hospital. The formal high tea in the British style included a full array of savories and sweets, plus auctions and a hat contest.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization is an educational organization founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Through P.E.O. scholarships, many women from all ethnic, social and economic background may be helped to realize their full potential in whatever endeavor they choose.
With more than quarter of a million members in the United States and Canada, including more than 200 in Florida. To find out more about the organization, visit www.peointernational.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.