ENGLEWOOD — After 12 years at the helm, Phil Snyder has resigned from the Suncoast Humane Society. His last day as the executive director is Sept. 25.
The board of trustees recently learned Snyder was selected as the executive director of Hamilton County Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Board president Corey Dean said Snyder contributed greatly to the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood which serves Charlotte and Sarasota counties, along with the Boca Grande portion of Lee County and beyond.
“Phil has been an integral part in leading Suncoast Humane Society through significant change and improvement over the past 12 years,” Dean said. “His leadership and support will be personally missed. We all wish him the best on this new chapter of his life.”
Snyder, who writes a column for the Sun on topics like storm evacuation for people with pets and tips for having a happier pet, said he has mixed emotions about leaving. But he said he’s looking forward to helping pets get adopted in Tennessee.
“I am proud of the many accomplishments that have been made by our wonderful staff, board, volunteers, and with the support of our donors. It has been an exciting 12 years,” he said.
The board launched a nationwide search for the next executive director.
“The job description is extensive,” said Lena Hart, Humane Society spokesperson. “We will have an interim or two filling the position temporarily. We will continue with our events, activities and fundraising.
The Humane Society is in dire need of replacing the building which was damaged in 2017 during Hurricane Irma. Through fundraisers, the board raised about $6 million of the $11 million needed to construct a new building where no animal in need will be turned away.
“The capital campaign is going great with many positive activities in place,” Dean said.
The next event is a dinner and drag show featuring a tribute to Elvis, Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline, plus the drag queen Bambusa Babes and The King & His Queens, all set for Oct. 5 at the Englewood Event Center. Proceeds will benefit programs, services and homeless animals at the shelter. Doors open at 5 p.m. and about 300 guests are expected.
The next full-time leader will work with the board, manage shelter staff including the veterinarian, according to the job description. The leader will also do budgeting, fundraising, business operations, establishing working relationships with community groups and organizations, oversee efforts to seek new donors and retain existing donors and has shelter experience.
The person must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in shelter management experience. They must also have a minimum three years related experience in management/leadership in a non-profit setting and a minimum three years of financial/budget planning experience in fundraising, including gifts from individual donors, foundations and corporations.
The position requires the ability to work safely around unruly, sick, injured, or potentially dangerous animals.
A review of applicants by the board is planned through Nov. 1.
Interested applicants are encouraged to send a cover letter and résumé to shsboardoftrustees@gmail.com. A full job description is available at www.humane.org.
