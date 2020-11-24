COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Residents from IslandWalk at the West Villages in North Port teamed up with Dollars for Mammograms for a huge fundraiser recently to help those who are under-insured or uninsured get a mammogram.
IslandWalk has an active pickleball team. Sharon Ransom is a member who helped with donations for Dollars for Mammograms in October. "The love and support shown by everyone has been above and beyond anything I could have imagined," Ransom wrote to the group on Facebook of the seven-day tournament to raise money for Dollars for Mammograms.
Donations came in from pickleball matches. Tennis players also joined in to help. For every $10 donation, the participant received a raffle ticket for a chance to win two tickets to the IslandWalk pig roast, dinner for two at the Outback Steakhouse or two tickets to the IslandWalk New Year's Eve dinner party.
Dollars for Mammograms founder Rita Bertler announced it was hard to cancel the annual Bra Dazzle fundraiser and bra decorating contest for 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions. The event draws a sold-out crowd. Bertler holds the fundraiser featuring her son and other "sexy" male bra models showcasing each decorated piece. They are auctioned off at a luncheon which raises thousands to help women in need of a mammogram.
The recent IslandWalk event raised $8,087.50 for the Dollars for Mammograms program. Dollars for Mammograms helps women who are uninsured or unable to get a no-cost mammogram and, when medically necessary, no-cost diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, stereotactic and ultrasonic needle biopsies. Without this local program, many local women wouldn't have received these expensive breast-health medical procedures.
The nonprofit serves women in Englewood, Grove City, Cape Haze, Rotonda West, Placida, Boca Grande, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, North Port and Venice. Applications are at Sarasota and Charlotte county health departments, Helping Hands, many physician’s office or by writing to Dollars for Mammograms.
For more information visit info@dollarsformammograms.org or write Dollars for Mammograms, Inc. P.O. Box 366, Englewood, FL 34295-0366 or call 941-474-2674.
THANKS TO THE MOOSE
Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 members Gerry Greiff, Bob Stayrook, John Bienkowski and Newt Webb delivered six cases of turkeys to Ruth Hill at St. David's Jubilee Center in Englewood, and three cases of turkeys to Englewood's Meals On Wheels.
For Hill, it was a huge blessing as the Jubilee Center served more people than anticipated.
"Word of mouth got out that we had turkeys and I had extra people come because they were in need," Hill said. "We can't thank the Moose enough for their kind contribution."
Meals on Wheels will use the turkeys to make dinners for homebound residents.
HELP FOR FAMILIES
The Boohoff Law Firm in North Port gave 300 turkeys to the community. They donated 20 to the Kiwanis Club of North Port to help families at Christmas.
The Kiwanis Club has an angel tree at Alveros, 14512 Tamiami Trail, North Port and at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Families in need ask for gifts for their children for Christmas. Anyone interested in helping can select a list from the angel tree, shop for those gifts and return them back to the restaurant. The Kiwanis members will wrap the gifts and organize a pickup time for families to receive the gifts. Several will receive turkeys too.
If you have good news you want to share, email Elaine Allen-Emrich at elaine.allen@yoursun.com
