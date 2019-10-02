ENGLEWOOD — Knowing there were hundreds who lived through 180-mph winds that blew away their homes and businesses, Chris Mays couldn’t just sit in his air-conditioned home and do nothing for the people in the Bahamas.
“As Hurricane Dorian stalled over the Bahamas, I told my wife, Michelle, those people were going to need a lot of help. We lived through hurricanes, but I can’t imagine dealing with that kind of relentless wind and rain for 40 hours,” said Mays, who owns All About Aluminum & Screen in North Port.
Mays posted a plea on Facebook asking for supplies. He promised to deliver them to Green Turtle Cay, which is a few miles off the Abaco Island chain in the eastern Bahamas, and one of the places that was hit hard by Hurricane Dorian. Mays learned about 500 people live on the island. They are still without electricity, running water and adequate shelter.
“Most of the woman and children were evacuated after the hurricane,” Mays said. “Now the men are left repairing homes and businesses. They need everything.”
Through social media, Mays met some local people who want to help and have the means. Nick Mayl of Florida Trees and Ground Maintenance in Port Charlotte, Jeff and Carla Corsaletti of Florida Captain Services and Krista Madden of Krista’s Cheesecakery gathered for a meeting at the Sheraton Four Points in Punta Gorda. They secured donation outlets at JT Custom Pools in Port Charlotte, Sparkle Bright Pools in North Port, and Il Primo Pizza & Wings in North Port.
Loaded with supplies and tools, Mays, Mayl and Corsaletti went to Green Turtle Cay on a small airplane. Since there’s no airstrip on the island, they landed near the island and loaded the supplies into a ferry to Green Turtle Cay. They connected with a fishing guide and business owner named Molly McIntosh on the island. They receive two meals a day from church and other volunteers.
“The photos don’t do justice in telling the story,” Mays said. “There were vehicles in the mangroves. They have to collect the freshwater in a cistern which can produce 1,000 to 3,000 gallons a day. The saltwater is pulled out of the ocean, and that’s how they take a shower.”
Mays recently met Kevin Sawyer, manager of Snook’s Bayside Bar & Grille restaurant in Englewood. After the hurricane, Sawyer and a small army of volunteers started collecting supplies and bringing them to family members and friends in Green Turtle Cay where Sawyer was born and raised.
Sawyer is glad for Mays, Mayl and Corsaletti and their efforts.
“The bigger islands of the Bahamas are getting a lot of the supplies,” Sawyer said. “The people of Green Turtle Cay are on their own. There’s a foundation that works to help Green Turtle Cay.”
During one of the trips, Mays met Sawyer’s dad and uncle. They worked on Sawyer’s grandmother’s house.
“They put a car on the side of the house to protect it from the hurricane, and it was crushed by debris,” Mays said. “Kevin’s dad had to ride out the storm as the roof and walls were blowing off. I just can’t imagine what it was like to have wind and rain pouring into the house for hours.
“Molly runs the Bluff House in Green Turtle Cay, and her son, Chamon, who also works there, both told us of stories of how bad it was during the storm,” Mays said.
“Molly attempted to help a neighbor. She cut her foot to the bone on some debris. She had to go back inside. Chamon attempted to help some neighbors down the road whose house had collapsed around them. The neighbors had medical issues. He wasn’t able to get them out during the storm.”
Mayl, Corsaletti and Mays created a plan to get Molly help so she could go back to work at the Bluff House, even without power.
“The place was a disaster,” Mays said. “We, along with Chamon, used wood planks to create a roof that could be affixed to a tarp. We will be back to help. Chamon said three homeowners will let any relief workers stay at their rental homes while working on the island. That’s big news, because they will need a lot of people and a lot of hands. Once they get the debris cleared and can get the businesses rebuilt, they can invite people back to the island and will help their economy.”
Sawyer and Mays are still in need of donations. Sawyer has a warehouse in West Palm Beach where local donations are taken over to the island every week.
“We really, really could use more planes and pilots,” Mays said.
“We have people willing to go over and work for a few days. The problem is getting them there. It’s too time-consuming if we try to do it for just one day if we go over by boat. We would rather have someone fly us over and pick us up a couple of days later.
“We have to get a barge across the Gulf Stream, and it costs about $35,000 to do that. Because the trucks are damaged, people are using golf carts and small vehicles to transport the wood and supplies that were dropped off at the dock. If someone lives across town, it’s going to take them so much longer to haul supplies on a golf cart. If we had a barge, we could haul a few trucks onto the island. That would greatly help.
“I want people to know their donations are reaching these people who are in dire needs. They are humans and they need help.”
Any cash donations will be used to help with fuel, which costs the crew $800 each time a trip is made to the air strip. Also needed are portable ice machines, submersible pumps, construction supplies and barge rental.
For more information on Sawyer’s efforts, call 305-509-9226. For more information on how to volunteer with Mays, call 941-412-5667.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.