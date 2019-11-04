The Pioneer Days parade — which has been a Labor Day morning tradition for decades — was postponed this year due to the threat of a hurricane. On Saturday, the 63rd Annual Pioneer Days kicked off with a weekend festival and parade. More than 50 entrants were registered to participate in the parade. Families lined up along Dearborn Street and South McCall Road to enjoy the fun. See page 4C for more photos.
SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN
