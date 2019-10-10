ENGLEWOOD — Chris Phelps hopes fans won’t forget to come out Saturday and cheer on competitors at the cardboard boat races.
The races, which usually attract a crowd of more than 200 each year during the Pioneer Days celebration, were initially set for Labor Day Weekend, but were called off after Hurricane Dorian threatened.
The popular races are back on again Saturday at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Registration for the Hurricane Reboot Cardboard Boat Races is 8:30 a.m. It’s free for children 10 and under, $20 for students 11-15, and $30 for all other “world cup” boaters.
The event is sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87. Its members offered free cardboard boat-making sessions for students prior to the races.
The races will begin at 9:55 a.m. after John Radkins, the executive director of the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, cuts the ribbon. Radkins won the Mayor for a Day race by raising $22,000 for EARS. One of his only official duties is to kick off the races.
“I’m a little concerned about the turnout, because there are lots of things going on in Englewood that day — but it’s supposed to be nice outside all day and night,” Phelps said.
Following the two-hour races, anyone with the proper swim attire can swim in the pool free for one hour. Then signs will be put in the pool saying “No swimming, shark-infested waters.”
Shipwreck Dance
The Family Shipwreck Dance is set for 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants can brings lawn chairs and blankets but no coolers.
“We will clear out the pool and start setting up for the Shipwreck Dance, which is a free party for the community,” Phelps said. “It’s free to get in but there will be ice-cold Budweiser, Corona and wine. There will be food trucks including Lighthouse Grill. We have Italian Ice, Scoops Ice Cream from Venice and Mr. Ed’s Ice Cream with Good Humor.”
At the dance, there’s a disc jockey and a drum circle that will play a couple of times with the band Saint Tone.
“Saint Tone is a really great band,” Phelps said. “They play at Riciltini’s, the Sandbar, Lock n Key, The End Zone. When they play at the Sky Bar in Sarasota, they pack the house. During breaks, the DJ will do line dancing and the costume contest. He wants to get people up and dancing. It should be a really great time.”
Both events are free to the public.
The Pioneer Days Committee has planned more events for the weekend of Nov. 2-3, including a block party on West Dearborn Street and the annual Pioneer Days Parade. For information, visit www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
