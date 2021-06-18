ENGLEWOOD — If you've got Labor Day weekend circled on your calendar for Pioneer Days, you may want to start thinking up some other plans.
No Pioneer Days events are planned for 2021.
The problem was impending construction, for both West Dearborn Street and Pioneer Plaza, the two places where most of the events take place, explained Chris Phelps, chair of the volunteer Pioneer Days Committee.
She said Friday she and her committee couldn't find another place to have a parade or a weekend-long festival.
West Dearborn will soon be a construction zone for new sidewalks, parking, street crossings, benches, lampposts and more. The groundbreaking ceremony was this week.
Also on tap is an upgrade for Pioneer Plaza, between West Dearborn and Green Streets on the 300 block. The park is getting a new permanent stage, walkways and restrooms, and while a contractor has not been chosen yet, the contract specifies that work is to begin Sept. 1.
Most of the Pioneer Days events would have commenced the following Saturday, Sept. 4, continued through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Phelps said there was no alternative road for a parade, besides the route down West Dearborn.
"You can't shut down a state road," she said. "And Old Englewood Road wouldn't work because we can't use St. Raphael's Church as a staging anymore."
Phelps said she has been meeting with Englewood Community Redevelopment Manager Debbie Marks on a regular basis to keep in abreast of the construction projects.
She said she was also running into problems getting insurance for events, and organizers were having trouble planning events.
"My first 'no' was from the Coast Guard Auxuiliary," which runs the popular Cardboard Boat Race, held in recent years at the Ann & Chuck Dever Pool on San Casa Drive. "That was about a month ago. They said the Coast Guard still won't let them do it, and that's a federal organization."
The pageant became another issue as well, that's not going to happen, she said.
Even the low-key chalk festival can't happen at the Englewood Recreation Center park on Orange Street. Work is planned for the park, she said.
Phelps and her committee have overcome adversity in the past. For instance, when red tide plagued the area in 2019, they moved the cardboard boat race from Lemon Bay at Indian Mound Park to the public pool.
Also that year, as Hurricane Dorian bore aimed toward Florida, they moved the parade and festival to a November reboot.
"We've always been proactive, because we know this is important," she said.
In 2020, however, COVID-19 pandemic canceled all community events, including those connected with Pioneer Days.
Phelps said she is optimistic for bringing back the traditional events for 2022, and she is looking forward to the improvements to West Dearborn Street and Pioneer Plaza that the construction will bring.
"Even though it's not what we wanted to hear, and we want to get back to normal, but we just have to be patient. It's not the end of the world," she said. "We have a very positive look at what it's going to be like in a year. We're going to have a bright new look for Englewood that we've all been waiting for."
She said she hoped the year will bring some additional volunteers to help plan future Pioneer Days events.
For more information, go to www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com or find Englewood Pioneer Days on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.