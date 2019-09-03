ENGLEWOOD — Rescheduling Pioneer Days events postponed by Hurricane Dorian isn't as easy as it sounds.
Organizer Chris Phelps and the rest of the Pioneer Days committee are overcoming a few obstacles before planning a community meeting to reset the 63-year-old Englewood celebration.
"It's too soon to start giving out dates for the events that were postponed," Phelps said Tuesday. "Our first step is talking with both Sarasota County and Charlotte County to look for available new dates. Then our board will meet. I'm planning on sending out a survey to vendors and parade people once we have a couple of dates. I need all of them on board."
Since the National Hurricane Center showed Hurricane Dorian was heading to Florida late last week, Phelps made the decision Friday to postpone the annual Cardboard Boat Race, the Shipwreck Dance, the two-day Festival in the Park in Pioneer Plaza, the classic car shows on West Dearborn Street and the Pioneer Days Parade, which is traditionally held on Labor Day.
The Cardboard Boat Race and Shipwreck Dance were planned for Charlotte County facilities at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Charlotte County. The festival and parade were planned for Sarasota County. Employees who were scheduled to work at those places learned Friday they needed to be ready to help man shelters and perform other emergency duties in case the storm continued to approach.
Phelps said she also didn't want to put vendors and parade participants in jeopardy if they had to travel to Englewood.
All along, she vowed that the events will be rescheduled.
"We will wait until after hurricane season to reschedule the events," she said. "I'm not really working around any group per say. It's the counties first, school calendar, vendors availability and other events already booked that are all being considered. If it's orchestrated properly, my hope is everyone will be available to participate even if it takes a few months.
"When we have a meeting, I will make sure it's well-advertised," Phelps said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.