By STEVE REILLY
Staff Writer
ENGLEWOOD — After 10 years, Cathy Redman is reeling in her line as the organizer of the Pioneer Days Pioneer Days annual Michael O’Donnell Memorial Fish-A-Thon.
Right after this Sunday morning’s annual kids tournament.
“We’ve been proud and humbled and honored to have the Fish-A-Thon as a Pioneer Days event,” said Chris Phelps, chair of the Pioneer Days organizational committee. Phelps hopes individuals, a club or an organization picks up where Redman left off.
A decade ago, Redman with her husband, Roger, and her family created and spearheaded the kid’s fishing tournament in the memory of her son Michael, who died in 2010 while spearfishing with his twin brother near Boca Grande. Michael loved fishing and the fishing tournament was a way to remember him, as well as introducing a new generation of kids to fishing.
“It was part of the healing process for me, a way to give back to the community,” she said. “It’s been wonderful. Volunteers do get worn out.”
Redman also feels it’s time to hand off the fishing event to professional anglers or others who know how to handle various fish species and want to help kids learn to fish.
The annual Fish-A-Thon is free to children 12 and under. It’s held annually on the public fishing pier at the base of the Tom Adams Bridge on Beach Road. Bait is provided. Accompanied by an adult, participating children can win trophies for the Longest Fish, Shortest Fish, Ugliest Fish, Heaviest Fish, Most Unusual Catch, and the Most Caught Fish.
This year, the Fish-A-Thon will be 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Registration forms can be found on EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. All children in a family may be listed on one form. Pre-registration is not required, but participants must be accompanied by an adult. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. Lines will go in the water at 8:15 a.m. Volunteers are experienced and will assist anyone who needs some help.
The event grew in popularity over the years and saw support from Capt. Chris O’Neill and Reel Saltwater Outdoors, other businesses and service clubs helping to make the tournament possible. “Hundreds” of children and adults have participated in the Fish-A-Thon annually.
Anyone interested in the Fish-A-Thon can call Redman at 941-698-9484.
