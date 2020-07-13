ENGLEWOOD — With no beauty pageant, mayor for the day contest, cardboard boat races or shipwreck dance, COVID-19 has pretty much wiped out Englewood's 64th Pioneer Days.
"The virus made us rethink how we celebrate Pioneer Days," said Chris Phelps, Pioneer Days organizing committee president.
"We've had to cancel many events. More than 50% of Pioneer Days volunteers are over age 60. We thought things would change by Labor Day, but what if they didn't? I would lose 50% of my volunteers who aren't comfortable being shoulder-to-shoulder at live events. We knew that was going to be challenging."
These events include the Pioneer Days Parade through the heart of Englewood, the Pioneer Days Festival on West Dearborn, the car shows, the bowling tournament, even the traditional Diaper Derby at the Lemon Bay Woman's Club.
Phelps has held meetings through Zoom and phone calls with her volunteers who organize the individual events. They debated ideas for online dances, a socially distanced Diaper Derby and Miss Englewood pageant. But none of them worked.
"The organizers just didn't believe that the children could keep 6 feet apart," she said. "Again, we were afraid we couldn't get the volunteers."
Because the cardboard boat races are held outside, at the Dever Park public pool in recent years, Phelps thought they might work over Labor Day weekend.
"We reached out to the Coast Guard Auxiliary who co-sponsors the event," she said. "We learned they are shut down locally. They may be shut down until January."
Phelps then asked committee members how they felt about the parade. She asked if it was logical to have people 6 feet apart all the way down Dearborn Street on Sept. 7.
"It was just unrealistic for people to build floats and hope others will maybe wear masks and then stand shoulder to shoulder to watch the parade," she said. "I think mentally we weren't in the right place to do planning because of the uncertainty. Everyone was trying to be supportive, but many were afraid to get sick. Honestly, we waited as long as possible to make the final decision to cancel."
Unwilling to give up on any Pioneer Day's celebration, Phelps asked the committee to consider a virtual parade.
"I told them my brain wants to do this differently," she said. "Let's give everybody what we can this year. Let's have a virtual parade showing off the beauty pageants, boat races, parades, former grand marshals, mayor for the day, fishing tournament and shipwreck dances. We can show and celebrate what our little town has done."
The new "MASK-ARADE" is a play on words for Mask Parade, Phelps said. She's now looking for videos in a WMV or MP4 format and any photos.
In addition, Phelps and longtime friend Guy Wehmen, who owns a production company, are doing a documentary of Englewood. They plan to interview members of local churches, nonprofit groups and civic organizations.
The Pioneer Days committee is also asking anyone who wants to be a part of the online parade to decorate their yard or home, business, make posters and email Phelps who will video it on a specific day.
"These excerpts will be added into the parade video," she said. "I've wanted to do a documentary about Englewood for some time now. As some of our pioneers get older, we should be capturing Englewood's history. Now we have a chance to do it.
"I really believe this is going to work out great."
For more information, email at info@pioneerdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.