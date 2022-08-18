Dearborn Street construction

Construction along Dearborn Street continues. With several areas deemed a risk for children to be near, the Pioneer Days committee had to postpone the parade which was routed down Dearborn Street. The road may not be complete until mid November. 

Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race (copy)

Kyan Cowell, Bradley Baker, Atticus Randle and Kyle Lackey raced hard in the 2018 Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race. This year’s event is still planned for Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Ann & Chuck Dever Pool on San Casa Drive in Englewood, although several parts of the festival have been postponed due to Dearborn Street construction work. 

ENGLEWOOD — Chris Phelps' is heartbroken.

With complications from Dearborn Street construction, the Pioneer Days Parade and three-day festival in Englewood is postponed.


