By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH and CHRIS PORTER
Staff Writers
ENGLEWOOD — The Pioneer Days Committee announced Friday that all of this weekend’s Pioneer Days events will be postponed.
Chairperson Chris Phelps had a brief conference at noon to make the announcement. She said the Cardboard Boat Race, the Shipwreck Dance, the Diaper Derby, the Festival in the park with the car shows, and Monday’s 63rd Pioneer Days Parade are all postponed.
Phelps said that while Hurricane Dorian may or may not have a direct impact on Englewood this weekend, both Charlotte and Sarasota counties have declared states of emergency, along with every other county in Florida. County employees who would be helping with some of the events at county facilities are being reassigned. Also, she said, she did not want to put vendors in harm’s way.
“We will be having a meeting in September to plan the events,” she said. “They won’t be during hurricane season. We may end up having the parade during season when there are even more people here to enjoy it.
“We just can’t do it now since we’ve lost so many resources. The county can’t bring us the stage for the festival. We were worried about the tents blowing away, and it may just rain for days. We’d rather have our celebration when we know people aren’t worried about boarding up or buying hurricane supplies.”
Phelps asked people to help their neighbors prepare and get what they need as the storm approaches, and said the committee will come up with new dates for the events and announce them soon.
Phelps said she will work with John Radkins, the new Mayor for a Day, on making announcements for the upcoming planning meetings.
On Friday, Phelps told Radkins he could make proclamations as the new “mayor.”
“The first one you can make is that there’s no hurricanes anymore this season,” Phelps joked with Radkins.
For updated information, check www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.