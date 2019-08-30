ESpioneers083119

SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

Pioneer Days organizer Chris Phelps spent all day Friday explaining the rest of the Pioneer Days events including the cardboard boat races, the parade, car show and festival are postponed until after hurricane season.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH and CHRIS PORTER

Staff Writers

ENGLEWOOD — The Pioneer Days Committee announced Friday that all of this weekend’s Pioneer Days events will be postponed.

Chairperson Chris Phelps had a brief conference at noon to make the announcement. She said the Cardboard Boat Race, the Shipwreck Dance, the Diaper Derby, the Festival in the park with the car shows, and Monday’s 63rd Pioneer Days Parade are all postponed.

Phelps said that while Hurricane Dorian may or may not have a direct impact on Englewood this weekend, both Charlotte and Sarasota counties have declared states of emergency, along with every other county in Florida. County employees who would be helping with some of the events at county facilities are being reassigned. Also, she said, she did not want to put vendors in harm’s way.

“We will be having a meeting in September to plan the events,” she said. “They won’t be during hurricane season. We may end up having the parade during season when there are even more people here to enjoy it.

“We just can’t do it now since we’ve lost so many resources. The county can’t bring us the stage for the festival. We were worried about the tents blowing away, and it may just rain for days. We’d rather have our celebration when we know people aren’t worried about boarding up or buying hurricane supplies.”

Phelps asked people to help their neighbors prepare and get what they need as the storm approaches, and said the committee will come up with new dates for the events and announce them soon.

Phelps said she will work with John Radkins, the new Mayor for a Day, on making announcements for the upcoming planning meetings.

On Friday, Phelps told Radkins he could make proclamations as the new “mayor.”

“The first one you can make is that there’s no hurricanes anymore this season,” Phelps joked with Radkins.

For updated information, check www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments