ENGLEWOOD — The Pioneer Days Committee announced today that all of this weekend's Pioneer Days events will be postponed.
Chairperson Chris Phelps had a brief conference at noon to make the announcement. She said the Cardboard Boat Race, the Shipwreck Dance, the Diaper Derby, the Festival in the park with the car shows, and Monday's 63rd Pioneer Days Parade were all postponed.
Phelps said although the Hurricane Dorian may or may not have a direct impact on Englewood this weekend, both Charlotte and Sarasota counties have declared states of emergency along with every other county in Florida. County employees who would be helping with some of the events are being reassigned. Also, she said, she did not want to put vendors in harm's way.
Phelps asked people to help their neighbors prepare and get what they need as the storm approaches, and said the committee will come up with new dates for the events and announce them soon.
