ENGLEWOOD — As promised, John Munn did a happy dance on stage before a crowd of about 500 people Saturday at the newly opened Pioneer Plaza.
Two weeks ago, the show that was planned for Englewood — Nearly Diamond: A Tribute to Neil Diamond — had been postponed due to rain. It was rescheduled for Saturday.
Munn was relieved when Friday night's tropical storm warning was lifted and the skies cleared Saturday afternoon. He was ecstatic when people started showing up Saturday evening.
The concert was the first at Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St., following the May 20 grand opening of the $1.2 million band shell, sidewalks, pathways, permanent bathroom and landscaping.
According to Sarasota County, any event held at the park must be sponsored by a nonprofit group. Munn, an Englewood resident and community advocate, worked with Dawn and Donnie Stephens, founders of Spread Spencer's Sparkle for the first concert.
"Despite the morning rain, we still pulled it off because it was meant to be," Munn said.
"When I was speaking to Dawn and Donnie an hour before the concert, I said I would be ecstatic if 200 people came out — and if 300 came, I would dance on the stage. I counted more than 500 people. Well, I kept my promise and did a happy dance during admission."
Munn said he was told "no one comes out in the summer," but the success of the concert proved them wrong.
"It's true of the saying 'if you build it, they will come' along with if something is worth while, they will come to Englewood," Munn said.
For months, while workers were building the concrete stage, sidewalks and restrooms, Munn vowed to put on a show in the plaza — the first show — to anyone who would listen.
"I am a cheerleader. I want to plant the seed to show how great this plaza is for local artists and musicians to come for poetry readings one night, live comedy on another night, open mic on another and art shows," he said Monday.
Munn sees some of the local acts and groups sponsoring events at the plaza. Groups like the Englewood drum circle that meets at Englewood Beach, or the Cowboy Chord Club that plays from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Englewood Veterans Memorial Freedom Pavilion, or the Englewood Opry, a loose group of musicians that jams at Indian Mound Park.
"I would love to see them all expand and bring it to a larger audience," Munn said.
The first step any group must go is to the Old Englewood Village Association, which is the caretaker of the plaza. The nonprofit will discuss the event with the OEVA board and then navigate the temporary use permit and insurance permits with Sarasota County, which owns the plaza, and attain any food or alcohol handling licenses and permits.
So far the plaza calendar is filling. This Saturday, the Old Englewood Village Association has a meet-and-greet set for 5-7 p.m.
Pioneer Days events are planned for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5. In October, there's a cornhole and chili cookoff, a community showcase. In November, F.A.M.E. is planning its all-day Music City fundraising festival.
Munn said the process of planning an event at the plaza isn't extremely complicated and he would like to see events two or three times a week there.
SPREAD THE SPARKLE
On Saturday, Spencer's family thanked the community for supporting the nonprofit.
The 18-year-old Lemon Bay High School graduate and 2019 homecoming king died in 2020 after a vehicle-related crash on Interstate 75. His family launched a nonprofit, Spread Spencer's Sparkle, to share his passion about sharing God's word, being true to yourself and sharing kindness.
"It was a fantastic event," Dawn Stephens said. "It was so wonderful to see the community singing, dancing, laughing and making memories with their family and friends."
Spencer's 22-year-old sister, Juliannah, addressed the large crowd.
"Today and always we represent him," she said. "We have awarded scholarships, paid for high-schoolers to attend YoungLife summer camps, sponsored softball teams, did a shoe drive and collected 250 pairs to kids in need."
Munn said in a world where there's hate, anger and resentment, people should be more like Spenser.
"Circulate the kindness back to each member of this community," Munn said. "Please remember to grant generosity to anyone in your path. And live like Spencer."
