ENGLEWOOD — Ruth Hill sure hopes pirates take over Englewood on Saturday.
With pirates comes food and donations — and that's what Hill needs at St. David's Jubilee Center in Englewood. She is the pantry's administrator.
The nonprofit food pantry has seen an increase of 35% more people seeking food and social services help over last year's numbers.
"So far our record of donated non-perishable food items during a Waterfest Poker Run is 288 items," Hill said. "This year the Jubilee Center is running out of certain items quickly because more people are coming for help this year. We are also anticipating a heavy need for the upcoming holidays."
Hill said the housing market's higher rents have dogged some in the community.
"We are seeing people who have never needed help before," she said. "Some people have had their rent double. They can barely afford to buy food and still keep their house. Thus, being on a fixed income, there are some who can not afford housing. We have seen several faced with this dilemma and are living in their cars or hotels. Waitlists are still long for low-income housing. It's so sad."
It's one of the main reasons for an increase in the need this year. The pantry stayed open during COVID-19 with the help of numerous manufactured home parks, church donations, grants from Boca Cares and nonprofits like the Rotary clubs and Kiwanis.
The Jubilee Center is a recipient of this year's Waterfest Poker Run, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood.
Participants can give up to 10 non-perishable original boxed or canned food items to the Poker Party at the Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and receive one free white raffle ticket for each accepted non-perishable food item.
Donations can include Spam, tuna or other canned meat, canned milk, mac and cheese, packaged meals, canned vegetables and personal hygiene items. The center can also use donations of gently used boxes. Optimum sizes are 11-by-17 inches and 12-by-10 inches.
All Waterfest Poker chip distribution stops are at the Lighthouse Grill, 260 Maryland Ave.; Loggerhead Palm Harbour Marina pool and pavilion, behind Leverock’s, 7092 Placida Road; SandBar Tiki & Grille, 1975 Beach Road; Royal Palm Marina, 779 W. Wentworth St.; and Skip’s Marina, 1990 Placida Road. There is one-stop by automobile or motorcycle at the End Zone Coastal Sports Bar and Grille Logo, 2440 S. McCall Road.
After completing the five required stops, all players will go to the Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina to play their poker hand from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
There's a pirate costume contest at 6 p.m.
This is one of the events leading up to Englewood Beach Waterfest Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at locations throughout Englewood.
Jubilee Center is open 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesdays at 401 S. Broadway for food and other assistance for anyone in the Englewood area in need. The Clothing Closet is open 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
For more information about St. David's Jubilee Center, call 941-681-3550.
For more information about Englewood Beach Waterfest, visit www.englewoodbeachwaterfest.com
